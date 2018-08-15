PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

The NBA 2K19 Soundtrack is Out on Spotify, Curated by Travis Scott

August 15, 2018Written by Lucas White

nba 2k19 soundtrack

Rapper Travis Scott, whose album Astroworld just dropped earlier this month, has been named as the “curator,” or Executive Producer, on the NBA 2K19 Soundtrack. The album naturally contains multiple tracks from Astroworld, but also features music from other musicians and bands, such as Fall Out Boy, King Krule, Bruno Mars, and Cardi B, among others.

The album is available in full, right now, on Spotify. Here’s the full tracklist:

  • Antidote – Travis Scott

  • Cry – Alison Wonderland, Buddy

  • The Life – Angel the God

  • Speaking Gently – BadBadNotGood

  • Hands off My Body – Ball Park Music

  • Driftin’ – Bishop Nehru

  • The Last One – Black Veil Brides

  • ZIPPER – BROCKHAMPTON

  • Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] – Bruno Mars, Cardi B

  • NoEyeInTeam – Childish Major

  • Live On Stage – Dilated Peoples

  • Ankle Bully – Dribble2much

  • New Rules – Alison Wonderland Remix – Dua Lipa, Alison Wonderland

  • Swervin – EMoneyOne11, Skippa Da Flippa

  • The Last of the Real One – Fall Out Boy

  • Go Thru Face – Frisco, Shorty, Jme

  • Man Now – G Herbo

  • I Can’t Hold On – GTA, Anna Lunoe, Dillon Francis, Wax Motif

  • Chanel – Higher Brothers

  • Really Got It – Jerreau

  • Music To My Ears (feat. Tory Lanez) – Keys N Krates, Tory Lanez

  • Dum Surfer – King Krule

  • Game Over – Lil’ Flip

  • Wanna Be A Baller – Lil’ Troy

  • Sauce It Up – Lil Uzi Vert

  • Fly – Marshmello, Leah Culver

  • Hop Out – A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Ferg

  • Stir Fry – Migos

  • Sky Walker – Miguel, Travis Scott

  • Still Tippin’ (feat. Slim Thug and Paul Wall) – Mike Jones, Paul Wall, Slim Thug

  • Big Tymin – Nef the Pharaoh

  • Damage – PARTYNEXTDOOR, Halsey

  • Hacked My Instagram – Pi’erre Bourne

  • Rock It – PRhyme

  • Attention (feat. Offset) – Rich Brian, Offset

  • Mo Bamba – Sheck Wes

  • No Security – Skepta

  • Anti – SOB X RBE

  • Up Right Now (feat. Xavier Omär) – Supa Bwe, Xavier Omär

  • No Escapin’ This – The Beatnuts

  • Outstanding – The Gap Band

  • The Mountain – Three Days Grace

  • Mirage – Toro y Moi

  • sweet sweet – Travis Scott

  • A-Team – Travis Scott

  • Dark Knight Dummo (feat. Travis Scott)

  • Praktice – Young M.A.

2K Games also released a trailer for the album, which you can watch below:

NBA 2K19 releases for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC on September 11, 2018. Purchasing the 20th Anniversary Edition comes with four days of early access.

