The NBA 2K19 Soundtrack is Out on Spotify, Curated by Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott, whose album Astroworld just dropped earlier this month, has been named as the “curator,” or Executive Producer, on the NBA 2K19 Soundtrack. The album naturally contains multiple tracks from Astroworld, but also features music from other musicians and bands, such as Fall Out Boy, King Krule, Bruno Mars, and Cardi B, among others.

The album is available in full, right now, on Spotify. Here’s the full tracklist:

Antidote – Travis Scott

Cry – Alison Wonderland, Buddy

The Life – Angel the God

Speaking Gently – BadBadNotGood

Hands off My Body – Ball Park Music

Driftin’ – Bishop Nehru

The Last One – Black Veil Brides

ZIPPER – BROCKHAMPTON

Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] – Bruno Mars, Cardi B

NoEyeInTeam – Childish Major

Live On Stage – Dilated Peoples

Ankle Bully – Dribble2much

New Rules – Alison Wonderland Remix – Dua Lipa, Alison Wonderland

Swervin – EMoneyOne11, Skippa Da Flippa

The Last of the Real One – Fall Out Boy

Go Thru Face – Frisco, Shorty, Jme

Man Now – G Herbo

I Can’t Hold On – GTA, Anna Lunoe, Dillon Francis, Wax Motif

Chanel – Higher Brothers

Really Got It – Jerreau

Music To My Ears (feat. Tory Lanez) – Keys N Krates, Tory Lanez

Dum Surfer – King Krule

Game Over – Lil’ Flip

Wanna Be A Baller – Lil’ Troy

Sauce It Up – Lil Uzi Vert

Fly – Marshmello, Leah Culver

Hop Out – A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Ferg

Stir Fry – Migos

Sky Walker – Miguel, Travis Scott

Still Tippin’ (feat. Slim Thug and Paul Wall) – Mike Jones, Paul Wall, Slim Thug

Big Tymin – Nef the Pharaoh

Damage – PARTYNEXTDOOR, Halsey

Hacked My Instagram – Pi’erre Bourne

Rock It – PRhyme

Attention (feat. Offset) – Rich Brian, Offset

Mo Bamba – Sheck Wes

No Security – Skepta

Anti – SOB X RBE

Up Right Now (feat. Xavier Omär) – Supa Bwe, Xavier Omär

No Escapin’ This – The Beatnuts

Outstanding – The Gap Band

The Mountain – Three Days Grace

Mirage – Toro y Moi

sweet sweet – Travis Scott

A-Team – Travis Scott

Dark Knight Dummo (feat. Travis Scott)

Praktice – Young M.A.

2K Games also released a trailer for the album, which you can watch below:

NBA 2K19 releases for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC on September 11, 2018. Purchasing the 20th Anniversary Edition comes with four days of early access.