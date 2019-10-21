Celebrate Basketball Season with a New NBA 2K20 Demo

Just in time for the new NBA season, 2k Games has released a revised demo for NBA 2K20 on the PS4 and Xbox One. In a rematch of the 2018-19 season finals, this “pick-up-and-play” Quick Game contest pits the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors.

This trial comes ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season—which begins October 22, 2019. The playable demo is said to be accessible for newcomers and basketball veterans. It’ll teach players the game’s basic controls for both attacking and defending, as well as some optional advanced tactics.

The new NBA 2K20 demo is available for free now, while users that still have the original demo installed on their console will find that there’s an update available. Demo updates aren’t a particularly frequent occurrence, especially after a full game’s launch, but reinvigorating interest among on-the-fence players when the hype surrounding basketball is at its highest could be a smart move from 2K.

It could help to secure NBA 2K20 even greater success, as since its September 6, 2019 launch it’s already become the best-selling game of 2019 so far in America. Of course, it topped the US sales charts in September and even did the same in the UK, where basketball and the NBA are less prominent fixtures. In another impressive NPD Group statistic, NBA 2K20 has garnered the highest launch month sales for any sports game in the United States ever.

Considering that viewership figures seem to place American football and baseball above basketball in terms of fandom, and both of those sports also have strong video game counterparts, 2K Games’ achievement is perhaps no mean feat. If you’re curious as to what all the fuss is about, be sure to download the new NBA 2K20 demo and see for yourself.