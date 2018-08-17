Spyro Reignited Trilogy Delayed to November, Needs ‘More Love and Care’

If you were hoping to rekindle the flame of nostalgia next month, you’re going to have to wait just a little bit longer. The Spyro Reignited Trilogy has been delayed to November 13, 2018. Originally scheduled for release on September 21, developer Toys for Bob announced the need for more time to work on the game, pushing the game out nearly two months.

Citing a need for “more love and care,” Toys for Bob Studio Co-Head Paul Yan released a brief statement about the delay. “We’re deeply committed to getting these games right, so we’ve decided to move the release date of Spyro Reignited Trilogy to November 13, 2018.” Yan is certain fans will be pleased with the game though. “In November when you’re exploring the Dragon Realms, Avalar, and the Forgotten Worlds, we know you’ll agree the extra time was worth the wait.”.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy includes faithfully rebuilt versions of the first three games in the series (Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon). It was recently revealed that the second and third games would not be fully included on the physical disc, and will require a download to play. Activision made it clear that this is not a DRM move and will simply be the same as a day one update that most games require.

We haven’t seen a lot of from the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. While Activision has shown of playable versions of a number of the first game’s levels, the second game has only been glimpsed, with a new gameplay video popping up just recently, and the third has yet to be seen at all. Stewart Copeland is doing the reimagined soundtracks for the trilogy, and players can swap between the new and original soundtracks in the game’s options menu.

While it’s a bit disappointing to have to wait a little bit longer for the purple dragon, the extra time will ensure that they don’t release a broken or unpolished game just to hit a release date. Toys for Bob assures us that the delay will be worth the wait.

Are you disappointed by the Spyro Reignited Trilogy delay? Are you surprised to hear it’s being pushed back? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

[Source: Activision]