Blizzard Announces gamescom 2018 Presentation, Teases New Overwatch Content

Following corporate sibling Activision, Blizzard has announced what it’s bringing to gamescom next week. The developer’s Overwatch presentation will begin Wednesday, August 22 at 9:30 AM BST. That’s 4:30 AM EST, in case you were wondering.

Directly following their opening remarks, Blizzard will dive straight into new Overwatch announcements. The publisher has stated that the 30-minute presentation will focus on new content. What exactly that content is, however, is unknown. We just got a new hero, Wrecking Ball, but could Blizzard have already decided that it’s time to tease the newest addition to the roster?

Lest we forget, the heart-tugging Overwatch short focused on Mei, Rise and Shine, was released during gamescom last year. Maybe we’ll get a new character-centric short this year?

Outside of Overwatch, Blizzard has dedicated segments for Diablo, Heroes of the Storm, Starcraft, and World of Warcraft. In a fun bit for fans, a quiz will also be held in between each segment. The Diablo section is most definitely of note, considering it’s an hour long. Blizzard recently said there are “multiple” Diablo projects in the works. Will we get a first look at some of them?

Of course, all of this is speculation, and all shall be revealed soon. Until then, however, here is Blizzard’s official schedule for their August 22 presentation:

10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony (Main Stage)

11.30 a.m. to 12.00 p.m. – Overwatch Event (Main Stage)

12.00 p.m. to 12.45 p.m. – World of Warcraft Event(Main Stage)

1.15 p.m. to 2.00 p.m. – StarCraft Event (Main Stage)

2.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. – Heroes of the Storm Event (Main Stage)

3.45 p.m. to 4.45 p.m. – Diablo Event (Main Stage)

5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. – Mystery Guest Event Panel (Main Stage)

6.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. – Video Games Live Concert (Main Stage)

7.00 p.m. to 7.15 p.m. – Closing and Recap (Main Stage)

Gamescom runs from August 21 to August 25, 2018.

[Source: GameRevolution, GamesSpot]