Get Weird With the Transference Demo

It’s gamescom 2018 week, and the announcements keep rolling. It’s also a Tuesday, so that means stuff is dropping on the PlayStation Store. One of those drops is a new, free demo for Ubisoft Montreal’s Transference, a PSVR-fueled thriller from SpectreVision.

While Transference is a multiplatform game, the demo, which is available now, is exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR. The demo is a prequel of sorts, comprising the “Walter Test Case.” Per a press release from Ubisoft, this will be players’ introduction to the world of Transference, and will see them “diving into the experiment that started it all.”

In the story of Transference proper, players will inhabit a digital recreation of a person’s mind. Within that space, they will work to uncover a mystery in a home that hides a “corrupted truth.” In interactions with the family members residing in the home, players will dig into the unique stories and perspectives of each as they uncover the truth of what happened.

Transference was unveiled at E3 2017, then shown further the next year when SpectreVision co-founder and creative director Elijah Wood took to the stage with Ubisoft Montreal game director Benoit Richer to introduce the game.

Transference is scheduled to launch at $24.99 on September 18, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the PC, and it will support the PlayStation VR, the HTC Vive, and the Oculus Rift.