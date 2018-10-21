New Call of Cthulhu Trailer Offers a Preview of the Upcoming Madness as the Game Goes Gold

Cyanide and Focus Home Interactive’s video game adaptation of Call of Cthulhu recently went gold, and to mark the occasion, the companies have released a brand new preview of the upcoming madness.

The trailer below briefly showcases the game’s Lovecraftian atmosphere, and audio and visual design.

An official overview of the title is as follows:

In Call of Cthulhu, nothing is as it seems. Terrible creatures, conspiracies and cults await on Darkwater Island, lining the path to the horrifying truth behind the island. Pierce’s mind will suffer – solving the case will bring him to brink of insanity, to a place where death may appear the most favorable outcome. The player’s senses will be challenged to the point of questioning whether everything and everyone is real or illusory. Creeping shadows hide lurking figures… and all the while, the Great Dreamer prepares for his awakening. Key features: Narrative RPG set in the Lovecraft Universe, developed with Unreal Engine 4.

Play as Edward Pierce and shed light on Sarah Hawkins death, while facing the horrors of a grim island filled with monstrosities lurking in the dark.

Doubt your own senses and experience true madness, thanks to the game’s unique sanity system. Enhance your character’s abilities and use new skills to discover the truth.

Experience rich, open exploration, full of deep dialogue with meaningful choices that impact the narrative and relationships with your companions.

Can’t wait? Our E3 2018 preview might hold you over!

Call of Cthulhu will release physically and digitally just in time for Halloween on October 30, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.