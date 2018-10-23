PSLS Giveaway – Heavy Fire: Red Shadow

Last week, we ran a giveaway for Home Sweet Home, and its winners will receive their codes today. Now, we have another Mastiff Games title for our readers to win. Our Heavy Fire: Red Shadow giveaway has begun and will run until October 26, 2018. (Note that readers will need to have a North American PSN account to redeem the code.)

To enter, simply check out the widget below and perform as many of its tasks as you want. The more entries you get, the better chance you have at winning.

Key Features for Heavy Fire: Red Shadow include:

360° White-knuckle Action! Use a devastatingly powerful turret-mounted machine gun and rocket launcher combo to mow down enemies in 360° across eight stages in Campaign Mode, or fight non-stop in Endless Mode.

Call in Support! Call in supply drops and support from elite infantry troops, fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, and more.

Get Promoted and Powered Up! With more than 30 unlockable Field Promotions, players earn power-ups to upgrade and customize their machine gun, rocket launcher, health, and support skills.

The Right Tools for the Job! Experience a new level of exciting gameplay with Mixer support on Xbox One, the style and function of RAZER CHROMA support on PC, and the immersion of PS VR support on PS4 (included for free in the physical edition of Heavy Fire: Red Shadow, available exclusively at Walmart, or with pre-order on PS4)

Good luck to everyone that enters.