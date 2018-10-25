Fear Effect Reinvented Will Be Playable at Paris Games Week

It’s finally happening. While it largely took a public back seat so Fear Effect Sedna was in the spotlight, things appear to be moving ahead with Fear Effect Reinvented now. A remake of the 2000 PlayStation original, Fear Effect Reinvented was announced last summer during the development of Fear Effect Sedna. Now, the brand’s official Twitter account has announced the project is in playable form and a demo will be available for Paris Games Week attendees.

Paired with the announcement, Susheee released a few screenshots of Fear Effect Reinvented, which appear to be actual shots of gameplay. Obviously it’s hard to tell with just stills, but if you browse the Twitter account, you’ll see mostly environment shots sans characters or action. You can check them out in the gallery below.

Forever Entertainment, a Polish publisher which co-produces the new Fear Effect projects with Sushee (along with Square Enix), uses this official description for Fear Effect Reinvented:

Fear Effect Reinvented is a refreshed version of the original Fear Effect. The original version of the game had launched in 2000 and was well recognized by both players and critics, thanks to which around one million copies of Fear Effect were sold worldwide. The new version will be characterized by a completely new graphics in accordance with today’s standards and a few gameplay modifications, making the game more appealing for today’s players, while remaining faithful to the original story-wise.

[Sources: Twitter, Gematsu]