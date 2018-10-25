The Adorably Gruesome Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut Comes to the Vita in November
Soon, you’ll be able to murder innocent campers on the go. Developer Blue Wizard Digital has announced its puzzle slasher game Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut is coming to the PlayStation Vita on November 6, 2018. For those in Europe, it will release on November 7th.
Think of Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut as a blockier, less frantic version of Friday the 13th: The Game (which is free on PlayStation Plus in October 2018). You’ll wear the mask of Skullface and wreak havoc on campers everywhere.
Slayaway Camp: Butchers Cut is already available on the PlayStation 4. If you already own that version, then you’re in luck! The Vita version will be cross-buy compatible, allowing you to access the game on both systems.
Here are some of the features of Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut
- Includes the base game and the following additional content: Deluxe Edition, My Gory Valentine, HellCamp, Monthly Murderers Series 1 & 2, Supernatural Forces, and Santa’s Slay
- 300+ Fiendish puzzle levels to massacre your way through
- 60+ Killers to cause comical carnage with, including deranged wackos such as Mutant Hillbilly, Kevin, and the killer inter-dimensional clown: THAT
- 90+ Gorepacks with delightfully OTT kill scenes to shock and entertain
- Feeling squeamish? Choose PG Mode and play without blood or gore
- Starring Mark Meer (Cdr. Shepard from Mass Effect) as Skullface and Derek Mears (Jason from Friday the 13th) as Jessica
- Genuine hair-metal soundtrack by legendary Canadian group GNÜ TRUNTION
- Created by Jason Kapalka (Peggle, Bejeweled), Nate Schmold & Jessi Ross (Cosmochoria) and Ido Yehieli (Cardinal Quest)
- Slayaway Camp was selected as an overall winner at the annual Google Play Indie Games Festival
Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut releases on the PlayStation Vita on November 6 and 7, 2018, in North America and Europe, respectively.