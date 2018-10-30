Destiny 2 Update 2.0.5 Makes Grabbing New Exotics a Bit Easier, Multiple Weapon Buffs

While Forsaken may have done a lot to turn Destiny 2 around, there have been some understandable criticisms that have arisen as fans continue to play the massive and ongoing expansion. A lot of those have to do with the game’s sandbox and the viability of certain weapons and weapon types. In response, the latest Destiny 2 update buffs a number of weapons, including the Malfeasance and Wish-Ender Exotics. The new competitive Crucible mode Breakthrough has been reenabled with some fixes that should make it a more fair game.

Gambit has also received a number of changes. Sleeper ammo gains have been reduced, while sword ammo has been buffed. The Ascendant Primeval Servitor required for the Malfeasance quest has had its appearance rates buffed, so players should start seeing the meatball more often than before. Quitter penalties have also been enabled, hopefully reducing the rates of players that quit out of a game when a match isn’t going their way.

Finally, Exotic drop rates have been fixed by reducing the chance for duplicate Exotic items. Bungie hopes that this will give players a chance to get some of the new Forsaken Exotics, which haven’t been dropping frequently for many players. Exotic items that can be earned from quests have been removed from the loot pool as well, to hopefully reduce instances of duplicate drops.

Destiny 2 Update 2.0.5 Patch Notes

Sandbox

Weapons

Malfeasance Increased Explosive Shadow detonation damage Increased damage against Taken and invaders

Wish-Ender Increased base Wish-Ender damage Fixed an issue where Wish-Ender’s Broadhead perk would not activate properly, which would result in a loss of damage Wish-Ender’s Queen’s Wrath perk effects are now more readable and consistent

Trace Rifles Now spawn with 50 ammo in the Crucible Now benefit from the following armor perks: Auto Rifle Loader Unflinching Auto Rifle Aim Auto Rifle Targeting Precision Weapon Targeting Auto Rifle Dexterity

Increased Sword damage in PvE

Increased Fusion Rifle damage in PvE

Proximity Grenades now have a stat penalty to blast radius

Reduced the amount by which Full Choke narrows projectile spread

Changed the Dynamo and Distribution perks Players will need to activate their class ability in proximity to at least one enemy to gain the benefit Increased the energy gain by 20% to compensate slightly for the new requirement Fixed an issue where Dynamo’s effect was not scaling based on the player’s class type; the Distribution perk had this, but it was unintentionally left out of Dynamo



General

Increased visibility through a Titan’s Banner Shield for allies

The White Nail perk should no longer occasionally activate before the player achieves the required number of precision hits

Fixed an issue where the SUROS Regime scope was opaque yellow

Fixed an issue where Polaris Lance’s The Perfect Fifth perk was not triggering

Combatants

General

Fixed an issue where Vex Cyclopes weren’t attacking players

Fixed an issue where Hive Knights and Taken Vandals were not using special abilities

Activities

Crucible

Breakthrough Decreased attacker respawn time from 7 seconds to 5 seconds after the Breaker is deployed Modified the game rules to prevent teams from forcing the round into a stalemate: In the initial fight over the Breaker, the team with the most capture progress (high-water mark) will win the Breaker if time runs out without any Breaker progress present. There will still be overtime if time runs out with progress present, and the Breaker will go to the team with current progress at the end of 30 seconds, or to the high-water mark if progress reaches zero with no players on the Breaker. While a team is hacking the other team’s Vault, progress decay accelerates gradually during Sudden Death for up to 30 seconds, after which the round will end the moment no attackers are present in the capture zone. If the round ends in a draw twice, the match ends in a tie. Neither team will get Glory points from this scenario. Win Streaks are maintained.



Gambit

Sleeper Simulant now gains less ammo from Heavy ammo crates on the wall in Gambit (now 2, down from 4)

Swords now gain more ammo from Heavy ammo crates on the wall in Gambit (now 12, up from 6)

Fixed an issue where sometimes one team’s invasion portal would not open

Fixed an issue where sometimes the wrong team would be credited for defeating the Ascendant Primeval

Increased the spawn rate of the Ascendant Primeval Servitor

The Gambit ship and Sparrow are no longer guaranteed drops

Quitter protection Fixed an issue where matchmaking would sometimes result in players being kicked from Gambit matches, thus triggering quitter penalties Quitter penalties have been reenabled Players will now receive two warnings before they are suspended from Gambit Players will not be immediately suspended on the first match of the day if they quit a match the night before Increased suspension time to 30 minutes



General

Fixed an issue where players could play the strike “The Corrupted” with a six-player fireteam

Items and Economy

Exotic Duplicate Weighting

When a player receives an Exotic, we now take into account all Exotics the player has found and weight them against Exotics they have yet to acquire. This lowers the player’s chances of receiving Exotics they already own.

Exotics that the player does not yet own are individually weighted much higher than duplicate Exotics

When receiving duplicate Exotics, the player is more likely to earn armor pieces as these have randomly rolled perks

Removed quest Exotic weapons from the Exotic engram loot pool Worldline Zero Ace of Spades Wish-Ender One Thousand Voices Malfeasance Lord of Wolves The Chaperone



Enhancement Cores

Renamed Masterwork Cores to Enhancement Cores

Enhancement Cores are now awarded by Scrapper bounties and six of the Spider’s weekly bounties

Enhancement Cores will be more visible in the loot feed

General

Banshee-44 now accepts up to 25 Gunsmith Materials at a time

Removed hold time for the Spider’s material exchange interactions

Increased the stack size of Ghost Fragments from 10 to 20

Reduced shader dismantle time from 1 second to 0.25 seconds

Fixed an issue where the Secret Victories emblem was using the wrong tracker description

It now correctly displays as “Ascendant chests looted”

The requirements for the Queen’s Bounty “Purification Ritual” have been clarified and now list the target as “Abyssal Champions” instead of “Swordbearing Knights”

Raid challenge bounties now rotate in a fixed, round-robin fashion

Nightfall unique rewards will drop more consistently; the longer players go without a unique drop, the higher their chances of a unique reward on their next Nightfall completion

The chance resets once a player receives any Nightfall unique reward

Bungie also put out a fun little video today highlighting the Destiny 2 Refer-a-Friend program, which offers exclusive rewards just for those that refer friends and complete the associated quests. Even if you never plan on using the Refer-a-Friend feature, the video is well worth a watch. It was also revealed that Destiny 2 was the top grossing digital console game for September 2018. Think the next game can sell as well? Destiny 3 leaks and rumors are already starting to swirl about.

What do you think of the Destiny 2 update 2.0.5 changes? How many Forsaken Exotics did you get to drop before this patch? Let us know in the comments below.

