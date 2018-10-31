PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Hitman 2 Has 118 Trophies, but No Platinum Trophy

October 31, 2018Written by Brianna Reeves

hitman 2 trophy

With weeks to go before launch, the Hitman 2 trophy list has gone live. It’s a long one, too. In total, Hitman 2 consists of a whopping 118 trophies. Unfortunately, similar to 2016’s Hitman, the herculean effort of collecting all 118 trophies won’t reward players with a Platinum.

Though the sequel isn’t releasing episodically like its predecessor, Hitman 2’s trophy list is divided into 15 segments. One segment consists of “Base Game” trophies, of which there exists 17, while each of the others are referred to as a “Trophy Pack.” These packs denote specified missions/locations. For instance, the Miami and Mumbai locations each have their own set of seven trophies.

This list also features trophies for the 2016 Hitman release, designated Hitman Legacy. Like the sequel’s trophy list, seven trophies are assigned to each location. The exception to the rule is the “Bonus Missions” section of Hitman Legacy’s list, which features 10 trophies.

When Hitman 2 launches, fans that own the 2016 release can download the updated missions free of charge. Others will have to pay for the Legacy Pack. However, IO Interactive and Warner Bros. have yet to provide pricing information. Hopefully, this news surfaces before launch day.

Based on what’s known of Hitman 2, the updated missions for Hitman are sure to be worth the price of admission, assuming the price is reasonable. According to IO Interactive, AI systems have received extensive upgrades. The developer has also introduced a myriad of new stealth options. It seems this hardly scratches the surface of all the new bells and whistles.

BASE GAME

  • The Result of Previous Training

    Complete Freeform Training in the Prologue.
  • Cleared for Field Duty

    Complete The Final Test in the Prologue.
  • Seizing the Opportunity

    Complete any Mission Story in The Final Test.
  • The Creative Assassin

    Complete the Contract Creation Tutorial.
  • Unexpected Guest

    Disguise yourself as Mr. Norfolk and assassinate Kalvin Ritter.
  • K-36D

    Assassinate Jasper Knight with a sabotaged ejector seat.
  • Defection Deterred

    Arrange matters so that the KGB Colonel eliminates Jasper Knight.
  • Silent Assassin

    Complete The Final Test unspotted. Kill only Jasper Knight, ensuring his body is not found.
  • Security Defeated

    Arrange matters so that a guard finds a discarded weapon and moves it into the hangar.
  • Chameleon

    Change your disguise during The Final Test.
  • Training Escalated

    Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in the ICA Facility.
  • Contract Assassin

    Complete 10 Contracts.
  • Top of the Class

    Set the high score on a Contract.
  • A New Profile

    Complete a Featured Contract.
  • Shhhh

    Pacify any individual.
  • Tools of the Trade

    Assassinate Targets with Ballistic, Accident and Explosion Kills.
  • Unseen Assassin

    Assassinate a Target without getting spotted.

DLC TROPHY PACK 1

HITMAN™ 2 Hawke’s Bay

  • Infiltrator

    Complete Nightcall.
  • House Cleaning

    Eliminate Reynard while Orson showers, from the roof of the panic room, and with a pillow.
  • Blunt Trauma

    Trawl the beach.
  • Completionist

    Complete all Nightcall Challenges.
  • Strategic Disadvantage

    Complete Nightcall on Master Difficulty.
  • Come Prepared

    Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Hawke’s Bay.
  • Local Knowledge

    Reach Hawke’s Bay Mastery Level 5.

DLC TROPHY PACK 2

HITMAN™ 2 Miami

  • Damage Control

    Complete The Finish Line.
  • Blaze of Glory

    Blow up Sierra Knox in her car, on the podium, and eliminate Robert Knox with his android.
  • Pink Army

    Release the pink army.
  • Full Value

    Complete all Mission Stories in The Finish Line.
  • Showrunner

    Complete The Finish Line on Master Difficulty.
  • Event Planner

    Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Miami.
  • Miami Wise

    Reach Miami Mastery Level 20.

DLC TROPHY PACK 3

HITMAN™ 2 Santa Fortuna

  • Tactical Strike

    Complete Three-Headed Serpent.
  • Cartel Wrecker

    Feed Delgado to his hippo, crush Delgado and Martínez with the statue, push Franco off a cliff.
  • It Belongs in a Museum

    Explore the treasure room.
  • Heads Will Roll

    Complete all Mission Stories in Three-Headed Serpent.
  • Ghost of the Jungle

    Complete Three-Headed Serpent on Master Difficulty.
  • Recon Specialist

    Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Santa Fortuna.
  • Dark Tourist

    Reach Santa Fortuna Mastery Level 20.

DLC TROPHY PACK 4

HITMAN™ 2 Mumbai

  • Pirate Hunter

    Complete Chasing a Ghost.
  • Cleaning the Streets

    Wipe out Kale and Shah with the train, Kale and Rangan with a cement pipe, and Rangan with the fan.
  • Babyface

    Shave everybody.
  • Busy Schedule

    Complete all Mission Stories in Chasing a Ghost.
  • Street Smart

    Complete Chasing a Ghost on Master Difficulty.
  • Urban Planner

    Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Mumbai.
  • Keys to the City

    Reach Mumbai Mastery Level 20.

DLC TROPHY PACK 5

HITMAN™ 2 Whittleton Creek

  • Long Shot

    Complete Another Life.
  • Domestic Accidents

    Eliminate Cassidy with laser wires, while fumigated, and take down Janus in a mole hole explosion.
  • Slow Travel

    Exit on a raft.
  • There Goes the Neighborhood

    Complete all Mission Stories in Another Life.
  • Perfect Crime

    Complete Another Life on Master Difficulty.
  • Community Planner

    Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Whittleton Creek.
  • Pillar of the Community

    Reach Whittleton Creek Mastery Level 15.

DLC TROPHY PACK 6

HITMAN™ 2 Isle of Sgàil

  • This is Maintenance

    Complete The Ark Society.
  • Doing the Rounds

    Trap Zoe in the effigy, strangle Sophia with the necklace, force the Constant to come quietly.
  • Leap of Faith

    Take the scenic route.
  • Anti-Survivalist

    Complete all Mission Stories in The Ark Society.
  • Power Player

    Complete The Ark Society on Master Difficulty.
  • Party Planner

    Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Isle of Sgàil.
  • Honorary Member

    Reach Isle of Sgàil Mastery Level 20.

DLC TROPHY PACK 7

HITMAN™ 2 Himmelstein

  • Peak Performance

    Get a score above 1,000,000 points on The Last Yardbird.
  • Cannon Fodder

    Eliminate the three main targets with the cannon.
  • Partypooper

    Sabotage the wedding.
  • Lone Wolf

    Complete The Last Yardbird in Single Player.
  • Silent Sniper

    Complete The Last Yardbird as Silent Assassin.
  • Deadly Duo

    Complete The Last Yardbird in Multiplayer.
  • Completionist

    Complete all The Last Yardbird Challenges.

DLC TROPHY PACK 8

HITMAN™ Legacy: Paris

  • When No One Else Dares

    Complete The Showstopper.
  • The Showstopper

    Assassinate Viktor Novikov in a light rig accident.
  • Meeting the Rieper

    Become Tobias Rieper.
  • So Many Ways to Stop the Show

    Complete all Mission Stories in The Showstopper.
  • Paris Escalated

    Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Paris.
  • Well Prepared

    Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Paris.
  • City of Light

    Reach Paris Mastery Level 20.

DLC TROPHY PACK 9

HITMAN™ Legacy: Sapienza

  • Die by the Sword

    Complete World of Tomorrow.

    0.00%

    ULTRA RARE
  • The Sapienza Trinity

    Eliminate Silvio in therapy, down his plane with a cannon, and shoot him through the telescope.
  • Let No Joyful Voice be Heard

    Awaken the Kraken!
  • Not in the Guidebook

    Complete all Mission Stories in World of Tomorrow.
  • Sapienza Escalated

    Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Sapienza.
  • Plan Ahead

    Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Sapienza.
  • Amalfi Pearl

    Reach Sapienza Mastery Level 20.

DLC TROPHY PACK 10

HITMAN™ Legacy: Marrakesh

  • Too Big to Fail

    Complete A Gilded Cage.
  • .50 Personal Touch

    Assassinate Zaydan, as the prisoner, Strandberg during his massage, and both with the APC turret.
  • Unfortunate Fortune

    Demonstrate generosity.
  • Tourist Attractions

    Complete all Mission Stories in A Gilded Cage.
  • Marrakesh Escalated

    Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Marrakesh.
  • Careful Planning

    Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Marrakesh.
  • Ancient Marrakesh

    Reach Marrakesh Mastery Level 20.

DLC TROPHY PACK 11

HITMAN™ Legacy: Bonus Missions

  • Perfectionist

    Complete Suit Only and Silent Assassin Challenges on The Icon or A House Built on Sand.
  • A Night at the Movies

    Complete The Icon.
  • Stealing the Spotlight

    Assassinate Bosco with the monster teeth, in a pyrotechnics explosion, and in a fire.
  • Touring the Film Set

    Complete all Mission Stories in The Icon.
  • Moroccan Nights

    Complete A House Built on Sand.
  • A Series of Unfortunate Events

    Eliminate Mendola with the crystal ball, Kong in an electrocution, and both by poisoning the pipe.
  • A Golden Opportunity

    Complete all Mission Stories in A House Built on Sand.
  • Bravissimo

    Complete Landslide.
  • Your Vote Counts

    Eliminate Abiatti by impalement, pen and fireworks explosion.
  • Finito

    Complete all Mission Stories in Landslide.

DLC TROPHY PACK 12

HITMAN™ Legacy: Bangkok

  • Shining Bright

    Complete Club 27.
  • Drop the Bass

    Eliminate both Morgan and Cross in a fall accident and both by dropping a coconut on their heads.
  • Elephants Never Forget

    Poach Ivory.
  • Guest Starring

    Complete all Mission Stories in Club 27.
  • Bangkok Escalated

    Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Bangkok.
  • Scouting for Talent

    Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Bangkok.
  • One Night in Bangkok

    Reach Bangkok Mastery Level 20.

DLC TROPHY PACK 13

HITMAN™ Legacy: Colorado

  • Guerrilla Warfare

    Complete Freedom Fighters.
  • Soup Sandwich

    Ram Rose and Parvati, make Berg blow himself up and drown Graves.
  • Giddy Up

    Yee-haw to the hoedown.
  • A Feather In Your Cap

    Complete all Mission Stories in Freedom Fighters.
  • Colorado Escalated

    Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Colorado.
  • Joint Operation

    Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Colorado.
  • Mission Complete

    Reach Colorado Mastery Level 20.

DLC TROPHY PACK 14

HITMAN™ Legacy: Hokkaido

  • A Long Time Coming

    Complete Situs Inversus.
  • Master of Old and New

    Serve Yamazaki Fugu poisoned sushi and eliminate Soders with the robotic arms.
  • Flatline

    Imagine meeting you here.
  • The Sensei

    Complete all Mission Stories in Situs Inversus.
  • Hokkaido Escalated

    Complete Level 5 of an Escalation Contract set in Hokkaido.
  • Come Prepared

    Select a Starting Location and use an Agency Pickup to smuggle an item into Hokkaido.
  • Sayōnara

    Reach Hokkaido Mastery Level 20.

Hitman 2 lands on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 13, 2018.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

Tags: , , ,
Here’s Your First Look at Henry Cavil as Geralt of Rivia
Death Mark Review – Knocking on Death’s Door (PS4)
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.