What Could Square Enix Have Planned for Next Week’s Final Fantasy XV Livestream?

Square Enix has announced that the company will be hosting a Final Fantasy XV–related livestream on November 7, 2018 (or November 8th, depending on your time zone). The “special program” will be in Japanese, but subtitles will be provided to reach a wider audience.

Below are the times and dates you can tune in, depending on your region.

November 7, 2018 at 8 pm PST November 8, 2018 at 4 am UTC November 8, 2018 at pm JST



Final Fantasy XV originally released on November 29, 2016. Since then, the game has sold over eight million units worldwide. With a second round of DLC episodes on the way and a plethora of crossover content cropping up in Japan, there are plenty of reasons to stay in the world of Final Fantasy XV.

This upcoming livestream may give fans even more to look forward to. It wasn’t long ago that the game’s director, Hajime Tabata, discussed how the next set of DLC will provide “a brand new story” and serve as a sort of “season two” for the game’s emerging narrative arc. Next week’s broadcast seems like a good time to get into the specifics of what fans can expect going into 2019.

