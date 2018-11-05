Here’s Your First Look at Persona 5’s Joker in Catherine: Full Body

We knew Persona 5‘s Joker was coming to Catherine: Full Body, and we got a quick glimpse at him in action during a recent trailer. However, Atlus has revealed a full look at Joker in-game. During a livestream of Catherine: Full Body with pro gamer Tokido, fans got a firsthand look at the Persona 5 protagonist in the Nightmare world of Catherine.

Check out the action here, starting around the 1:27:25 mark:

Previously announced in September 2018, Joker is a special bonus for all first-print editions of Catherine: Full Body. However, Atlus has already stated that Joker will be available for purchase in the future, but didn’t specify when. Joker will be playable in the game’s Colosseum and Babel modes. Playing as Joker also lets the Phantom Thieves provide commentary while you’re solving puzzles.

The addition of Joker is one of the features coming to Catherine: Full Body, which expands on the original in many ways. A whole new storyline, involving the mysterious Rin, is introduced in this upcoming remaster. There will be all-new gameplay and difficulty modes. There’s even DLC that allows you to change Catherine’s voice actress.

Catherine: Full Body will be released in Japan on February 14, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. A western release is slated for 2019, but it doesn’t have a date yet. Are you excited to play as Joker in Catherine: Full Body? Let us know!

[Source: YouTube via Gematsu]