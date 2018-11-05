Here’s the Final Fallout 76 B.E.T.A Schedule, Use Those Extra Codes



The tentative Fallout 76 B.E.T.A was set to run until November 4, 2018, but fans are being given a bit more time with the game. The final session will take place this week, as tweeted out by Bethesda Studios. Make time on November 6 and 8, 2018!

Thank you to everyone who joined us this weekend on the #Fallout76 B.E.T.A. Our final session schedule is now available. See you Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/hCEt6c3I0i — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) November 5, 2018

Previously, the B.E.T.A was only available to those who had preordered Fallout 76. But now, if you’ve preordered on or before November 1, 2018, you get three additional B.E.T.A codes to give out. It’s worth noting that these codes can only be used for the platform you preordered on. That means if you’re a PlayStation 4 player, your additional B.E.T.A codes will only work on the PlayStation 4.

Enjoy #Fallout76 with your choice friends! B.E.T.A. participants may now tap their three closest pals to team up together in Appalachia. Find your codes now on your Bnet account: https://t.co/TOfYnrXdhM pic.twitter.com/4JVnNJvOl5 — Fallout (@Fallout) November 2, 2018

This news came as a bit of a surprise, considering how strict Bethesda’s Senior VP of Global Marketing, Pete Hines, seemed when it came to preorders being a requirement for the B.E.T.A. At the same time, this isn’t an example of him going back on his word. There still isn’t an open B.E.T.A available without preordering. This is a loophole to access the exclusive B.E.T.A without preordering. All you need is a little help from your friends.

Fallout 76 will release on November 14, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Bethesda Studios and Fallout Twitter Accounts]