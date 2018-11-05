RUMOR: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Icons on PS4 Servers Suggest Imminent Game Awards Announcement

The battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has received a number of indicators that the currently Xbox and PC exclusive title may be headed to the PS4 soon. Back in September, a ratings leak in Korea potentially revealed a December 2018bPlayStation 4 release for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Currently, PUBG is only available for Xbox One and PC, but, in wake of the PS4 ratings leak, both a game icon and dashboard image of the game have appeared on official PlayStation servers.

In another development, Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, whom is usually privy to unannounced information, reported through ResetEra that a PlayStation 4 version of PUBG will be out next month, and that it will be an “out now” release revealed at The Game Awards 2018 on December 6. They might also “announce its actual existence earlier,” he also said.

For those of you who aren’t aware, PUBG is a battle royale multiplayer phenomenon made by Brendan Greene, whom is arguably the godfather of battle royale games today with his official mods for both DayZ and Arma III. Where Fortnite retains a heavy focus on construction to achieve victory, PUBG forgoes crafting in favour of a more militaristic approach to battle. You parachute onto an island with 99 other players all the same, but your survival will depend more on obtaining armor and weapons, as well as modifications for those weapons. You will also find plenty of uses for a frying pan.

How do PlayStation users feel about this potential announcement? Is it a waste of time with Fortnite and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 out, or is this something you’ve been hoping for? Let us know what you think in the comments.

[Source: Gematsu via Twitter]