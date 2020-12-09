Striking Distance Will Show Their Debut Game at The Game Awards

New studio Striking Distance will show off their debut title at The Game Awards on December 10. The title will be one of “around 12-15 or so” that will make their premieres at the event as well as the five that will appear in the pre-awards show.

Striking Distance Studios was set up last year by PUBG Corporation for the purpose of creating “an original narrative experience in the PUBG universe“. The surprise move came from a publisher who is best known for its battle royale title PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and certainly not for its ability to create enthralling storylines. The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley has confirmed the studio will be showing off this new take on PUBG during the ceremony.

This year #TheGameAwards will feature the announcement of some exciting new next-generation projects. Here's one hint: I'm excited to have @GlenSchofield and Striking Distance Studios (@sd_studios) join us to reveal their first game to the world on Thursday! See you then! pic.twitter.com/YfontYn5Xx — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 8, 2020

The studio’s CEO is Glen Schofield. Together with Michael Condry, he co-founded Sledgehammer Games where he worked on several Call of Duty games. He’s directed several other titles, including some in the Gex and Legacy of Kain franchises. However, he’s best known for his role as vice president and general manager at Visceral Games; here he created the Dead Space franchise before moving on to Sledgehammer. It’s a pedigree that provides a solid base for this new title.

While there are many premieres that won’t be unveiled until the show itself, we do know some of the other titles that will be putting in an appearance. Hazelight Games’ Josef Fares will take to the stage to show off It Takes Two. Fall Guys, Fortnite, Among Us, NieR Replicant, Dragon Age 4, Crimson Desert, The Elder Scrolls Online, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will all be there too. There are many other titles rumored to be showing up as well, like The Wolf Among Us 2, Elden Ring, and a new Kingdom Hearts title. There’s only a couple of days to wait!