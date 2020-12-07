Someone’s got beef with Adler. The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War protagonist is good at making enemies, and the Season One cinematic trailer reveals Stitch, an old rivalry who has a score to settle with the CIA spook. From production of the Nova-6 gas to the imposing threat that Stitch presents (looking like a Call of Duty version of Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion), get a look at the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season One cinematic teaser below:



Originally scheduled to launch on December 10, the Season One content drop and Warzone integration into Black Ops Cold War was pushed out a week to December 16th. However, Treyarch is hyping up the Season One launch, calling it an “unprecedented” drop of free content for Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, which is finally receiving its first fully new map.

Season One kicks off with an old nemesis of Adler’s returning. Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin is ex-KGB, a man who originally led the Nova-6 program on Rebirth Island, manufacturing a horrifying biological weapon. Adler had stormed the compound and shut Stitch down, and now he’s back and looking for revenge, along with a healthy stockpile of Nova-6.

The cinematic trailer boasts a number of hints about what’s coming next, including Stitch as an Operator, Nova-6 as the gas used in Warzone, Rebirth Island used as a potential map or mode, and the possibility of the Mall at the Pines used as an multiplayer map. It’s all just a cinematic, however, and specific details about the content aren’t yet forthcoming (outside of unconfirmed leaks and data mines).

An first look at Season One gameplay is coming at The Game Awards 2020 on December 10th, the update’s original launch date. Season one will now drop one week later on the 16th after this first look world premiere.

Are you looking forward to Season One finally integrating Warzone into Black Ops Cold War and continuing the story?