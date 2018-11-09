Fallout 76’s Countdown to Launch Offers Free PSN Swag, Power Armor Giveaway

It’s almost time for Fallout 76 to officially launch. In fact, you can check out the PlayStation Store’s Countdown to Launch page for the game to see exactly how close to time it is. In the process, you can also pick up from free goodies for your PlayStation Network profile if you want, some wallpaper for whichever digital device you think needs more Fallout 76 branding, and even enter a giveaway contest just for showing up.

When you head over to the Countdown to Launch page, you can check it out and snag all of the goods. For example, on offer are three different PlayStation Network avatars. Two of them are Vault Boy in different poses, and the third is a Nuka-Cola bottle cap. To get these, you just need to click the “Claim Reward” button under each one, which will generate a code for redemption in the PlayStation Store.

To enter the giveaway, all you need to do is be logged into your PlayStation Network account in your browser, and click the similar button. You’ll be entered for a chance to win the sold out Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition, which includes several physical items in addition to the game and some digital content.

Finally, there’s a free wallpaper, which is offered in 4K, 1080p, and mobile resolutions.

