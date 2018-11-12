Capcom USA Has a New Chief Operating Officer

Today, Capcom USA has announced its latest major hire, as video game industry veteran Rob Dyer has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. As the new COO, Dyer will be reporting directly to Capcom CEO Kiichiro Urata. As noted in a press release, Dyer is in charge of all of Capcom USA’s publishing efforts, comprising sales, marketing, and operations.

Rob Dyer has worked in the video game industry for over 25 years. This experience includes Sony Computer Entertainment America, Zynga, Eidos Interactive, and Crave Entertainment.

Kiichiro Urata provided the following quote for the press release: “Rob’s strategic acumen, deep industry knowledge and established networks will play a vital role for Capcom’s business goals. He will help steer the success of our incredible portfolio of popular brands such as Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, and more.”

Earlier this year, Capcom closed the doors of its Vancouver studio, noting that the company is shifting gears to run the bulk of its development efforts from Capcom HQ in Japan. As the press release notes, this change is all about Capcom’s publishing efforts in the United States. What’s interesting is it comes right before multiple big games, including Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry, and coming out in a matter of months.