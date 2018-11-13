PlayStation Store Global Update – November 13, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

November’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Darksiders III ($59.99)(out 11-27)

Darksiders III Blades ＆ Whip Edition ($89.99)(out 11-27)

Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition ($70.39)(out 11-27)

Ride 3 Gold Edition ($79.99)(out 11-27)

PSVR Games

Megalith Beta (Free)

Tetris Effect ($39.99)

PS4 Demos

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9

F1 2018

Just dance 2019

‘n Verlore Verstand

Noir Chronicles: City of Crime

PS4 Games

11-11 Memories Retold ($29.99)

Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron Extended Edition ($24.99)

Chimparty ($19.99)

Detective Stories Bundle ($35.99)

Emerald Shores ($9.99)

Gnomes garden 2 ($4.99)

H1Z1 battlepass Season 2 ($19.99)

HITMAN 2 (59.99)

HITMAN 2 – Gold Edition ($99.99)

Hitman 2 Prologue (Free)

HITMAN 2 – Silver Edition ($79.99)

Just Deal With It ($19.99)

Knowledge is Power: Decades ($19.99)

My Riding Stables: Life With Horses ($29.99)

Noir Chronicles: City of Crime ($14.99)

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition ($39.99)

Runner 3 ($9.99)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy ($39.99)

Steel Rats ($19.99)

Steel Rats Deluxe Edition ($23.99)

Swords and Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon ($14.99)

Ticket to Ride ($19.99)

Timber Tennis: Versus ($1.99/PS+ $1.79)

Warriors Orochi 4 ($59.99)

Warriors Orochi 4 Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

11-11 Memories Retold WarChild Charity DLC ($3.99)

Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron – Nebelgeschwader ($14.99)

ARK: Extinction ($19.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Add-ons ($2.99 and up)

The Elder Scrolls Online: ESO Plus – 12 Months ($139.99)

Fishing Planet: Grand Smallie’s Pack ($14.99)

Fortnite Battle Royale – Deep Freeze Bundle ($29.99)

HITMAN 2 – Expansion Pass ($39.99)

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition – Modern Design ($1.99)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition Extras ($7.99)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edition Extras ($11.99)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – The Forge ($4.99)

Shadows: Awakening – The Chromaton Chronicles ($4.99)

The Sims 4 Seasons ($39.99)

Ticket to Ride Add-ons ($3.99 and up)

Warriors Orochi 4 Add-ons ($0.99 and up)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3