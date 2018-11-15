Soulcalibur VI Update Fixes Geralt, Tira, and Voldo

All fighting games get tweaked regularly after they are released, and Soulcalibur VI is no different. Bandai Namco announced some small, yet important, changes that have been made to some of the fighters in its weapon-wielding game. Tira, Geralt, and Voldo are all impacted by the patch, which is out now for PlayStation 4 players.

So how are Tira, Geralt, and Voldo changed? Good question! This patch fixes a bug involving special moves for Tira and Voldo, while also amending an issue with Tira and Geralt’s ranged moves.

The patch notes were released on Twitter, which you can see here:

#SOULCALIBURVI PATCH NOTES 1.02 – Issue where Voldo & Tira perform Soul Gauge-based moves with half filled or empty gauges has been fixed.

– Geralt & Tira’s moves with extended range. This has been fixed.

– Issue with player ranking info has been fixed (PC only) — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 14, 2018

Bandai Namco promised “additional issues” will be fixed in future patches as well. Soulcalibur VI hasn’t been out for too long, so this is likely only one of many patches and balance changes we’ll see.

While it’s not a free update, many are eagerly anticipating the release of NieR: Automoata’s 2B as a DLC character, which currently isn’t dated. We could also see some updates coming to its robust character creator, although you could be banned for your more risky custom creations.

Soulcalibur VI is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you happy that Soulcalibur VI is already addressing some of its problems? What changes do you think Project Soul needs to make next? Let us know!