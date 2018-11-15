PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Soulcalibur VI Update Fixes Geralt, Tira, and Voldo

November 15, 2018Written by Aidan Simonds

soulcalibur 6 update

All fighting games get tweaked regularly after they are released, and Soulcalibur VI is no different. Bandai Namco announced some small, yet important, changes that have been made to some of the fighters in its weapon-wielding game. Tira, Geralt, and Voldo are all impacted by the patch, which is out now for PlayStation 4 players.

So how are Tira, Geralt, and Voldo changed? Good question! This patch fixes a bug involving special moves for Tira and Voldo, while also amending an issue with Tira and Geralt’s ranged moves.

The patch notes were released on Twitter, which you can see here:

Bandai Namco promised “additional issues” will be fixed in future patches as well. Soulcalibur VI hasn’t been out for too long, so this is likely only one of many patches and balance changes we’ll see.

While it’s not a free update, many are eagerly anticipating the release of NieR: Automoata’s 2B as a DLC character, which currently isn’t dated. We could also see some updates coming to its robust character creator, although you could be banned for your more risky custom creations.

Soulcalibur VI is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you happy that Soulcalibur VI is already addressing some of its problems? What changes do you think Project Soul needs to make next? Let us know!

