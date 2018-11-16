This Borderlands 2 VR Live-Action Video Will Remind You Maya Is Fierce

Borderlands celebrated its ten year anniversary by announcing Borderlands 2 VR would be arriving towards the end of 2018. For $49.99 fans, can pick up a version of the game optimized for the PlayStation VR. While Borderlands 2 is known for its graphic-novel style visuals, the team decided to take a page out of Bethesda’s book and release a live-action trailer of one of its most iconic characters Step into Maya’s shoes.

Get a look at her trailer below.

The video opens with a woman putting on the PlayStation VR headset and picking up her PlayStation Move controllers. (As a reminder, it’s worth noting that the DualShock 4 will also be supported.) Then, she transforms. The actual game goes with a first person perspective, of course, but this live-action video offers us a third-person perspective.

We witness Maya throw some serious punches, dodge enemy attacks, and fire plenty of shots as she dominates everyone/everything around her. For an added layer of contrast, the video is scored with a cheery song from a musical film, The King and I, called “Shall We Dance?”

All of us will get an opportunity to join in on this action when Borderlands 2 VR releases December 14, 2018 for $49.99. It will be available exclusively on PlayStation VR. This title will not include any additional content that differs from the base game, but it does offer a new way to experience the original game.