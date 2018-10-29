Bask in Apocalyptic Chaos with Fallout 76’s Live-Action Trailer

As with many of the other releases in its family of games, Bethesda is clearly having a blast with Fallout 76’s marketing. One example includes a series of animated “how to” videos, which detail systems like perks and scavenging and crafting. With a couple of weeks until launch, Bethesda shows no sign of slowing its pace. The newest marketing push from the publisher comes in the form of a live-action trailer.

Watch apocalyptic chaos ensue in the Fallout 76 trailer below:

The Beach Boys’ “Wouldn’t it be Nice” plays throughout the trailer. The song provides suitable background noise for the action on-screen, since the video’s participants revel in the madness around them.

Of course, this live-action look into Bethesda’s Fallout venture isn’t the only thing building buzz. B.E.T.A. sessions for all platforms kick off soon. On October 30, 2018, PlayStation 4 and PC users can dive into the B.E.T.A. for the first time. While the window to play is small, subsequent sessions will be available during the first week of November. These dates include November 1st, November 3rd, and November 4th. In order to gain access to Fallout 76’s B.E.T.A., all users, regardless of platform, must have preordered the title.

Fallout 76 will arrive on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 14, 2018.