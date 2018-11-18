Fight Aliens in a Space Prison in Boxing Apocalypse, Coming to PlayStation VR
Gotham City Films has announced that it’ll be releasing its arcade-style action combat game, Boxing Apocalypse, on the PlayStation VR for $19.99. In North America, the game will be available on November 20, 2018, with a worldwide release scheduled for December 11, 2018.
Boxing Apocalypse takes players to a prison in space where they can either fight their friends or alien hordes in a campaign that contains five levels followed by boss battles. Gotham City Films promises a “unique, precise, responsive, and intuitive” fight system alongside strategic boxing moves. Players can also customize armor, and upgrade gauntlets and weapons to create unique warriors.
Check out a trailer below.
Campaign and multiplayer features listed on the game’s Steam page include:
Campaign
• 21 challenges
• Five levels
• Fight the alien horde plus two boss battles
• Finishing moves (knocking heads off, shattering bodies)
• Power punches (achieved from skilled combinations)
• Boss fight with fatality to win the game
• Energy shields for creative counterpunch combos
• Tutorial training
• Cutscenes
Multiplayer
• Leveling up factions: Joker, Alien Slayer, Boss, King, The One
• Win/loss record
• Hit points vary with weapon
• Customization of armor, gauntlets, weapons
• Live voice chat
Boxing Apocalypse is already available for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.
Any of our readers planning to check this one out?