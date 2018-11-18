First Ever Network Televised Video Game Award Show Announces Intriguing Categories and Nominees
CBS will be airing the first ever network televised ‘Gamers’ Choice Awards‘ on December 9, 2018, a few days after Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards. Brought to you by the creators of Teen Choice Awards, the event will be graced by celebrities and sports stars.
A curious list of categories and nominees has been released, which you can check out below.
Fan Favorite Male Gamer/ Streamer
Ninja
Shroud
Dr. Disrespect
Tyler1
TimTheTatman
Summit1g
Dr. Lupo
Tfue
Lirik
Fan Favorite Female Gamer/ Streamer
Imane “Pokimane” Anys
Rumay “Hafu” Wang (itsHafu)
Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela
AnneMunition
Kat “Mystik” Gunn
Kim “Geguri” Se-Yeon
Amira “Xmiramira”
Julia “Juliano” Kiran
Zainab “zAAz” Turkie
Fan Favorite Game
League of Legends
Fan Favorite Esports Game
League of Legends
Dota 2
Overwatch
Counter Strike: Global Offensive
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Super Smash Bros. Melee
Rocket League
Fortnite
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Most Anticipated Game
The Last of Us 2
Kingdom Hearts 3
The Elder Scrolls 6
Death Stranding
Cyberpunk 2077
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Rage 2
Days Gone
Anthem
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Fan Favorite Esports Team
Cloud9
Team Liquid
Team Solo Mid
100 Thieves
FaZe Clan
G2
Fnatic
Gaming Moment of the Year
Ninja Plays with Drake
The_Happy_Hob beats the Dark Souls Trilogy without taking a single hit
Red Dead Redemption 2 has the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment property ($725 million)
Dr. DisRespect hits a $100 headshot
Tyler1 returns to League of Legends
16 year old Joseph Saelee becomes Tetris World Champion
Soviet Womble attempts a tactical strategy
Fan Favorite Retro Character
Mario (Super Mario Bros.)
Link (The Legend of Zelda)
Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong)
Pacman (Pacman)
Bomberman (Bomberman)
Bonk (Bonk’s Adventure)
Mega Man (Mega Man)
Sonic the Hedgehog (Sonic the Hedgehog)
Samus Aran (Metroid)
Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Musician)
Marshmello
Post Malone
Snoop Dogg
Drake
Lupe Fiasco
Justin Bieber
Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete)
Austin Creed (AKA Xavier Woods)
Gordon Hayward
Kenny Omega
Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson
Ronda Rousey
Jeremy Lin
Neymar Jr.
JuJu Smith-Schuster
David Price
Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Actor)
Vin Diesel
Mila Kunis
Terry Crews
Olivia Munn
Zac Efron
Henry Cavill
Fan Favorite Esports Moment
Cloud 9’s League of Legends Worlds Run
OG wins The International 8
Mew2King wins Smash Summit 6
Cloud 9 wins Boston Major
NRG’s 0 second goal in Grand Finals of RLCS
Evil Geniuses wins Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals
Most Desired Franchise Resurrection
Half-life
F-Zero
Banjo-Kazooie
Earthbound
Chrono Trigger
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Jet Set Radio
Fan Favorite Video Game Character
Kratos (God of War)
Connor (Detroit: Become Human)
Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man)
Lara Croft (Shadow of the Tomb Raider)
Leo Caruso (A Way Out)
Alexios and Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey)
Fan Favorite Mobile Game
PUBG Mobile
Pokemon Go
Florence
Arena of Valor
Alto’s Odyssey
Vandals
Fan Favorite Multiplayer Game
Fortnite
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Overwatch
A Way Out
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth
PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Monster Hunter: World
Fan Favorite Esport Event of the Year
League of Legends Worlds
Dota 2 The International
Overwatch League Grand Finals
Evolution 2018
ELEAGUE Boston Major
Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals
Fan Favorite Collegiate Esport Team
Belleview University
University of Utah
Maryville University
University of Washington
Ohio State
UC Irvine
Robert Morris University
UC Berkeley
What do our readers think of the categories and nominees?