See the Birth of Darksiders III’s Four Horseman

We’re getting closer to the release of the long-awaited Darksiders III, and THQ Nordic has given fans an early sneak peek at the game’s opening cinematic. While it does the expected table setting for the epic, fifteen-hour adventure, it also introduces some interesting bits of Darksiders lore.

Fans of the Darksiders series will immediately recognize the visual style used. The introduction is similar to the ones from he first two games in the series, which set up the Four Horseman and their role in the universe. The trailer is slightly difficult to understand, on account of the voice modulator used and YouTube’s attempt at creating captions, but it does its job when it comes to getting any newcomers up to speed.

Check out the cinematic here:

The movie showcases Fury’s impatient and unpredictable nature. She’s the only one of the horsemen to get any dialogue, and it’s to interrupt the Charred Council’s ceremony. It seems that the Council doesn’t fully trust Fury, which makes you wonder if there’s any ulterior motive to her quest to stop the Seven Deadly Sins.

We also see a bit of light shed on the mysterious Strife, the only Horsemen yet to get his own game. There’s still a lot we don’t know about him, but his role as the “endless spirit of timeless unrest” is sure to get speculation running.

Darksiders III will be released on November 26, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you preorder the Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition, you can get remastered versions of Darksiders and Darksiders II right now.