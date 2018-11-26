There’s no New Trailer, But Here’s Amazon’s Kingdom Hearts III DLC

Last week on Black Friday, Amazon and Kinda Funny Games teamed up to present a Black Friday stream under the Amazon Games label. During the stream, it was announced that the following Cyber Monday stream would feature some Kingdom Hearts III reveals, particularly some new DLC and a world premiere trailer. Well, it’s Cyber Monday now, and about half of that plan worked out.

Apologies, the KH3 video featuring our awesome new, exclusive DLC has been consumed by Heartless and not available. Learn what that DLC is, how to get it exclusively from Amazon, and score a Twitch Prime bonus on Monday Nov. 26 around 1pm PST on https://t.co/Um2rnH0H2k! — Amazon Video Games (@amazongames) November 26, 2018

As you can see from the above tweet, the exclusive, new video Amazon announced seems to have vanished, and we can probably chalk that up to unforeseen technical difficulties. Or, we can take Amazon’s word for it and accept that the trailer was norted. Either way, what the stream featured instead was a quick recut of an earlier trailer, and a still image of the DLC.

The DLC of course is a new “Dawn Till Dusk” keyblade, which fans who preorder Kingdom Hearts III through Amazon will receive. Of course, there are a few different DLC keyblades available, including the Midnight Blue one that comes with PlayStation Store preorders.

Kingdom Hearts III is set to release on January 29, 2019.