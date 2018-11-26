Here’s When You Can Catch the PlayStation Awards 2018 LiveStream

The PlayStation Awards show mostly recognizes games based on their sales in Asian territories, but there are a few other awards on the table. This year the awards ceremony will be livestreamed on December 3, 2018 at 16:00 SGT aka 3:00 am EST. You can catch the livestream on YouTube in Japanese or in English. Get ready to stay up late or wake up early for this event.

Below is the official list of this year’s awards.

Platinum Prize : Software titles (DL) with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over 1 million copies

: Software titles (DL) with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over 1 million copies Gold Prize : Software titles (DL) with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over 500,000 copies

: Software titles (DL) with an accumulated shipment quantity (including download quantity) of over 500,000 copies PlayStation™Network Award : Top 3 network sales titles will be awarded (period: From Oct 1st 2017 – Sept 30th, 2018)

: Top 3 network sales titles will be awarded (period: From Oct 1st 2017 – Sept 30th, 2018) Users’ Choice Award : Top 10 titles voted by Japan and Asia users. (Released in Oct 1st 2017 – Sept 30th, 2018)

: Top 10 titles voted by Japan and Asia users. (Released in Oct 1st 2017 – Sept 30th, 2018) PlayStation VR Award : 3 titles that contributed to the sales of PlayStation VR (period: From Oct 1st 2017 – Sept 30th, 2018) * Excluding last year’s winning titles

: 3 titles that contributed to the sales of PlayStation VR (period: From Oct 1st 2017 – Sept 30th, 2018) * Excluding last year’s winning titles Indies & Developer Award : 3 titles that contributed to the expansion of PlayStation (period: From Oct 1st 2017 – Sept 30th, 2018) * Excluding last year’s winning titles

December is full of video game awards content. The Game Awards 2018 will happen on December 6, 2018, and the first-ever network televised video game award show will happen just a few days later on December 9, 2018.

