First Ever Network Televised Video Game Award Show Announces Intriguing Categories and Nominees

CBS will be airing the first ever network televised ‘Gamers’ Choice Awards‘ on December 9, 2018, a few days after Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards. Brought to you by the creators of Teen Choice Awards, the event will be graced by celebrities and sports stars.

A curious list of categories and nominees has been released, which you can check out below.

Fan Favorite Male Gamer/ Streamer Ninja Shroud Dr. Disrespect Tyler1 TimTheTatman Summit1g Dr. Lupo Tfue Lirik Fan Favorite Female Gamer/ Streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys Rumay “Hafu” Wang (itsHafu) Kristen “KittyPlays” Michaela AnneMunition Kat “Mystik” Gunn Kim “Geguri” Se-Yeon Amira “Xmiramira” Julia “Juliano” Kiran Zainab “zAAz” Turkie Fan Favorite Game Fortnite God of War Marvel’s Spider-Man Overwatch Dragon Ball FighterZ Celeste League of Legends Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Monster Hunter: World Fan Favorite Esports Game League of Legends Dota 2 Overwatch Counter Strike: Global Offensive Dragon Ball FighterZ Super Smash Bros. Melee Rocket League Fortnite PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Most Anticipated Game The Last of Us 2 Kingdom Hearts 3 The Elder Scrolls 6 Death Stranding Cyberpunk 2077 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Rage 2 Days Gone Anthem Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Fan Favorite Esports Team Cloud9 Team Liquid Team Solo Mid 100 Thieves FaZe Clan G2 Fnatic Gaming Moment of the Year Ninja Plays with Drake The_Happy_Hob beats the Dark Souls Trilogy without taking a single hit Red Dead Redemption 2 has the biggest opening weekend of any entertainment property ($725 million) Dr. DisRespect hits a $100 headshot Tyler1 returns to League of Legends 16 year old Joseph Saelee becomes Tetris World Champion Soviet Womble attempts a tactical strategy Fan Favorite Retro Character Mario (Super Mario Bros.) Link (The Legend of Zelda) Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong) Pacman (Pacman) Bomberman (Bomberman) Bonk (Bonk’s Adventure) Mega Man (Mega Man) Sonic the Hedgehog (Sonic the Hedgehog) Samus Aran (Metroid) Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Musician) Marshmello Post Malone Snoop Dogg Drake Lupe Fiasco Justin Bieber Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Athlete) Austin Creed (AKA Xavier Woods) Gordon Hayward Kenny Omega Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson Ronda Rousey Jeremy Lin Neymar Jr. JuJu Smith-Schuster David Price Favorite Celebrity Gamer (Actor) Vin Diesel Mila Kunis Terry Crews Olivia Munn Zac Efron Henry Cavill Fan Favorite Esports Moment Cloud 9’s League of Legends Worlds Run OG wins The International 8 Mew2King wins Smash Summit 6 Cloud 9 wins Boston Major NRG’s 0 second goal in Grand Finals of RLCS Evil Geniuses wins Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals Most Desired Franchise Resurrection Half-life F-Zero Banjo-Kazooie Earthbound Chrono Trigger Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Jet Set Radio Fan Favorite Video Game Character Kratos (God of War) Connor (Detroit: Become Human) Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel’s Spider-Man) Lara Croft (Shadow of the Tomb Raider) Leo Caruso (A Way Out) Alexios and Kassandra (Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey) Fan Favorite Mobile Game PUBG Mobile Pokemon Go Florence Arena of Valor Alto’s Odyssey Vandals Fan Favorite Multiplayer Game Fortnite Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Overwatch A Way Out World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds Destiny 2: Forsaken Monster Hunter: World Fan Favorite Esport Event of the Year League of Legends Worlds Dota 2 The International Overwatch League Grand Finals Evolution 2018 ELEAGUE Boston Major Call of Duty: World League Grand Finals Fan Favorite Collegiate Esport Team Belleview University University of Utah Maryville University University of Washington Ohio State UC Irvine Robert Morris University UC Berkeley

