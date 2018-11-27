Check Out the Shiny New Goods in the Latest Last Remnant Remastered Trailer

The Last Remnant Remastered is only days away at this point, and publisher/developer Square Enix has released a new trailer ahead of launch day. The new trailer, titled “Discover the Remnants,” is a big picture look at the upcoming remaster, giving fans and newcomers alike a good idea of what to expect.

In the new trailer, you can see the updated visuals of course, but you can also get a taste of what the world looks like, the character designs, and even the combat system, which is what The Last Remnant is perhaps most known for. It’s a brief look, but since the December 6, 2018 release date is so close, you’ll be able to see a lot more of the game soon enough.

The Last Remnant has had a pretty interesting trajectory, and The Last Remnant Remastered is actually the PlayStation debut of the game. It was originally a Xbox 360 release, and also notable for being Square Enix’s first game built on the Unreal Engine. it didn’t run so well on the platform however, and a planned PlayStation 3 release was cancelled in favor of a sort of relaunch on the PC a few months later.

Now, The Last Remnant Remastered is a PlayStation 4 exclusive, and the game is being bumped up to Unreal Engine 4.