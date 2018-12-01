First Round of PS Store EU’s Christmas Sale Now Live, Battlefield V and Soulcalibur VI Discounted

The European PlayStation Store has kicked off the first of three rounds of Christmas deals this weekend, offering savings of up to 80 percent on select titles including BioShock: The Collection and Titanfall 2.

From now until Monday, December 3, 2018, you can grab the following video games at a discount. Do note that prices may vary between countries so follow the links below and sign into your local store.

If you’re based in the US then make sure to check out the latest PS Store Flash Sale, which offers discounts of up to 70 percent. Titles on offer include BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Gravity Rush 2, Watch Dogs 2, Zero Time Dilemma, and many more. You’ll also find a number of PS3, PS Vita, and PSP games on sale.

Don’t forget to check back next weekend for round two of PS Store EU’s Christmas deals. In the meantime, let us know which game(s) you’re planning to grab in the current round.