The Jak and Daxter Physical PS4 Release Sold Out, But Another Batch Will Arrive Soon

PlayStation and Limited Run Games came out of nowhere to announce that the PS2 mainstay, the Jak and Daxter series, would be a getting physical release on the PlayStation 4. Known as Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, it bundles all four of the Jak and Daxter games featured on the PlayStation 2 in one collection. Unfortunately, the first batch of sets is already sold out, but never fear! A second batch of collections will be available starting at 6 pm EST on December 7, 2018, so if this is something on your radar, be sure to be at your computer well before then.

The collection comes in two versions, the Standard and Collector’s Edition. The Standard Edition simply features the games and goes for $24.99. The Collector’s Edition, on the other hand, goes for $74.99 and features a whole lot more. Outside of the games themselves, the Collector’s Edition also features:

Foil stamped rigid CE box

Official soundtrack – including unreleased demos and unreleased recordings

18″ by 24″ poster

Design archive – a deep dive into Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

16GB memory card USB drive

3″ precursor orb decorative statue

In addition, anyone who buys the Precursor Legacy collection (both versions) will also get some exclusive goodies. Those who manage to get the collection will also get a mock case for Jak 4, which sadly is unlikely to become a reality. You will also get an exclusive PS4 theme based on unused concept art for Jak 4. Not only is this a celebration of the series’ history, but it’s also a celebration of what could have been.

Keep in mind that these are very, very limited items. There will be only 2,500 copies of the Standard Edition, while the Collector’s Edition is limited to just 1,500 copies. In case you can’t manage to get your hands on these collections, there is an exclusive Jak and Daxter t-shirt you can use to show off your love of the classic PlayStation franchise. All purchases should be shipped by June 2019.

Remember, the collection goes on sale at 6 pm EST, which is 3 pm PST, on the Limited Run Games website. If you can’t get your hands on this collection, well, the games are already available to download on your PS4.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]