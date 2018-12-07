The Pathless Is the Newest Game from the Creators of Abzû

Giant Squid Studios, creators of 2016’s Abzû, came to The Game Awards 2018 to show off its newest game, The Pathless. While much of it is still shrouded in mystery, it looks to be even more ambitious from the developer’s previous title. It will be released in 2019 and is being published by Annapurna Interactive.

Watch the reveal trailer right here:

In The Pathless, you take on the role of “The Hunter,” an archery master. You journey to a mysterious land to stop an evil darkness that threatens the world as we know it. Along the way, you team up with a mighty eagle, and the bond you two share determines how successful you are on your journey.

Based off this trailer alone, the scope of The Pathless seems greater than that of Abzû. Trading in the ocean for expansive mountains and forests, everything in The Pathless just seems grander. In addition, the gameplay seems much more fast-paced than Abzû, which had a generally relaxing pace.

The Pathless is the second game from Giant Squid Studios. It was founded by Matt Nava, previously the art director of Journey developer Thatgamecompany. Abzû was often compared to Journey when it released, both in terms of gameplay and visuals, although this game seems much more action-packed. However, The Pathless does seem to be just as ethereal and mystical as Abzû was.

The Pathless was one of many games revealed at The Game Awards 2018. The Pathless releases on the PlayStation 4 and PC in 2019. Is this game now on your radar? Let us know!