Over 10 Games Will Be Announced at The Game Awards 2018

As the industry gets ready for The Game Awards 2018, we have a better idea of what we’ll be seeing. Geoff Keighley announced on Twitter that we’ll see over ten games be revealed during the show this year, which is an unprecedented number. We knew there would be more announcements than ever, but the show is certainly going to be jam-packed.

We have such an incredible show coming together for next week. More than 10 new games will be announced for the first time during #TheGameAwards plus updates on existing titles too. We will share some teases in the days to come…. pic.twitter.com/3w17tFIuTA — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 27, 2018

In addition to these game reveals, we’ll also get “updates on existing titles.” That could mean deeper looks at upcoming games, like Death Stranding, or possible reveals of DLC for games that are already out. Keighley promised we’d get “teases” leading up to the show too.

The rumor mill has certainly had a field day with The Game Awards 2018. The latest rumblings involve a new Alien game possibly being revealed at the show, maybe even with Hideo Kojima himself (though that’s unlikely).

While game announcements are certainly exciting, at the end of the day, this is an awards show. 2018’s biggest games will duke it out for numerous awards across the board. God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 are looking like the front-runners, with eight nominations each. However, with heavy hitters like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Celeste in play, it’ll certainly be an exciting show to watch, even without these game reveals.

The Game Awards 2018 take place on December 6, 2018.