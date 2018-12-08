Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Black Ops 4, and More Discounted in Massive EU PlayStation Store Sale
Continuing its Christmas sale, the European PlayStation Store has discounted a number of hit games released in 2018. Titles on sale include A Way Out, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, God of War, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider among others.
From now until Monday, December 10, the following games will be on sale (prices vary by region so make sure to log into your local store):
- A Way Out
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe En…
- Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition
- F1 2018
- Fallout 4
- Far Cry 5 Season Pass
- Far Cry®5
- Far Cry®5 Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry®5 Gold Edition
- FIFA 19
- FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition
- God of War™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edit…
- WWE 2K19
- WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition
In addition to the above, you can grab the following games for under €10 until December 21:
- 36 Fragments of Midnight
- Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
- Alien: Isolation
- Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Ape Escape 2
- Apotheon
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Trilogy
- Bastion
- Battlefield 4™
- Battlefield 4™ Premium Edition
- Battlefield Bundle
- Battlefield™ 1
- Battlefield™ 1 Revolution
- Battlefield™ Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield™ Hardline Standard Edition
- Battlefield™ Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Beyond Eyes
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade
- Blasting Agent: Ultimate Edition
- Blood Bowl®2
- Blue Estate®
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Child of Light
- City of Brass
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
- Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition
- CounterSpy™
- Cryptark
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival
- Dark Chronicle™
- Dark Cloud™
- Daylight™
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- DEAD RISING
- DEAD RISING 2
- DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Deer Hunter: Reloaded
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devious Dungeon
- Dino Dini’s Kick Off Revival
- DiRT Rally
- DOOM
- Dreamfall Chapters
- DRIVECLUB™ BIKES
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2
- EA SPORTS™ UFC® 2 Deluxe Edition
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Entwined™
- Escape Plan™
- Escape Plan™ Collection
- Eventide 2: Sorcerer’s Mirror
- Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends Deluxe
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture™
- Everything
- FantaVision
- Farming Simulator 15
- Fat Princess™ Adventures
- Fat Princess™ Adventures Mega Loot Bundle
- Fe
- Flockers
- flOw™
- Forbidden Siren
- FullBlast
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gravity Rush™ Remastered
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
- HELLDIVERS™ New Hell Edition
- HELLDIVERS™: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Hohokum™
- Homefront®: The Revolution
- inFAMOUS™ First Light
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- InkSplosion
- InnerSpace
- Jack N’ Jill
- Jak 3™
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy™
- Jak II™: Renegade
- Jak™X: Combat Racing
- Kinetica
- KNACK™
- Kona
- LA Cops
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition
- League of Evil
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- LocoRoco™ 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco™ Remastered
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition
- Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery
- Lost Grimoires Bundle
- Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom
- Mad Max
- MATTERFALL
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Micro Machines World Series
- Midnight Deluxe
- Mighty No. 9
- Monster Jam: Crush It!
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mugsters
- MX Nitro
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
- Need for Speed™
- Need for Speed™ Rivals
- Need for Speed™ Rivals: Complete Edition
- Next Up Hero
- NUBLA
- observer_
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty: Complete Edition
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Old Man’s Journey
- One More Dungeon
- Overcooked
- Overcooked Holiday Bundle
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Overruled!
- PAC-MAN 256
- PAC-MAN™ CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2
- Peggle 2
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- Planet Alpha
- Primal
- Primal Carnage: Extinction
- Pyre
- Raging Justice
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- resident evil 4
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- RESIDENT EVIL REVELATIONS
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- RESOGUN™
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy™
- Rollercoaster Dreams
- Shaq Fu
- Sheltered
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
- Sound Shapes™ Ultimate Bundle
- Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition
- Submerged
- Super Destronaut DX
- Tearaway™ Unfolded
- TEMBO THE BADASS ELEPHANT
- TETRA’s Escape
- The Escapists
- The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead…
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Evil Within
- The Last of Us™: Left Behind (Standalone)
- The Mark of Kri
- The Turing Test
- The World of Nubla
- Thief
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Tour de France 2016
- Transistor
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1
- Twin Robots
- Twisted Metal: Black™
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3
- Uncharted™ 2: Among Thieves Remastered
- Uncharted™ 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered
- Uncharted™: Drake’s Fortune Remastered
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- War of the Monsters
- Watch_Dogs
- WATCH_DOGS™ COMPLETE EDITION
- Wild Arms 3
- Windjammers
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap + OST Bundle
- WRC 5 eSports Edition
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Ys Origin
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army Trilogy
Last but not least, PlayStation Plus members can avail a discount on the following titles until December 20:
- 428 Shibuya Scramble
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Battlefield™ Anniversary Bundle (1, 4, HL & Premium)
- BEYOND: Two Souls™
- Birthdays the Beginning
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Call of Duty:Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)
- Call of Duty® Advanced Warfare Season Pass
- Call of Duty®: Ghosts – Season Pass
- Call of Duty®: Ghosts and Season Pass Bundle
- Call of Duty®: Ghosts and Season Pass Bundle […
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® Remastered
- Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku!
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- Demon Gaze II
- DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
- ELEX
- Everybody’s Golf
- Far Cry 4
- FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
- Far Cry Primal
- FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
- Far Cry®3 Classic Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- FOR HONOR™ STANDARD EDITION
- God of War® III Remastered
- GOD WARS Future Past
- Grand Kingdom
- Gravity Rush™ 2
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City Deluxe
- Grim Legends Collection
- Grip
- Grip – Digital Deluxe
- Heavy Rain™
- HITMAN™ – Game of the Year Edition
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- Knack 2
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Malicious™ Fallen
- Malicious™ Fallen Digital Deluxe Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Legion Edi…
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™-Game of th…
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videog…
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete Edition
- Mortal Kombat X
- MX vs ATV All Out
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Nioh
- Nioh – Complete Edition
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Prey
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
- Prototype® Biohazard Bundle
- Prototype®2
- PROTOTYPE™
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
- Rogue Trooper Redux
- Shadow of the Colossus™
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bun…
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Space Hulk®: Deathwing™ – Enhanced Edition
- Sparc
- The Council – Complete Season
- The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones
- The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek
- The Council – Episode 3: Ripples
- The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges
- The Council – Season Pass
- The Elder Scrolls® Online: Summerset™
- The Elder Scrolls® Online: Summerset™ Collector’s Ed. Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls® Online: Summerset™ Collector’s Edition
- The Elder Scrolls® Online: Summerset™ Upgrade
- The Escapists 2 Special Edition
- The Heavy Rain™ & BEYOND: Two Souls™ Collec…
- The Jackbox Party Bundle
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5
- The Jackbox Party Quadpack
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy
- The Last Guardian™
- The Spectrum Retreat
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Editi…
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witness
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition
- Valentino Rossi The Game Compact
- WipEout™ Omega Collection
- Yomawari: Midnight Shadows
For more Christmas deals, check back next weekend.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]