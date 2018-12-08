Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Black Ops 4, and More Discounted in Massive EU PlayStation Store Sale

Continuing its Christmas sale, the European PlayStation Store has discounted a number of hit games released in 2018. Titles on sale include A Way Out, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, God of War, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider among others.

From now until Monday, December 10, the following games will be on sale (prices vary by region so make sure to log into your local store):

In addition to the above, you can grab the following games for under €10 until December 21:

Last but not least, PlayStation Plus members can avail a discount on the following titles until December 20:

For more Christmas deals, check back next weekend.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]