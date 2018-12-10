Kingdom Hearts III Opening Movie Trailer Calls Attention to Hikaru Utada and Skrillex’s Song

Kingdom Hearts III is less than two months away, and now you can get a glimpse of the opening movie with this new trailer. The latest video features that much hyped Hikaru Utada/Skrillex musical collaboration, “Face My Fears.” Watch the story get strung together as the opening theme plays.

The video itself is full of dramatic moments. There’s the chess match we’ve come to know well and plenty of cuts to characters barely slipping past each other’s fingers. All of which is meant to set the tone for the game, which will likely be full of heartbreaking moments inspired by the motifs of “almost” and “if only.” But the song is what’s new here.

Many were originally perplexed and perhaps a little concerned with one of the chosen artists for this endeavor, namely Skrillex. So far, the track is true to its electronic roots. It starts off softly with Utada’s vocals, and swells with plenty of sharp, rhythmic trills and steady percussion into something more high energy. But this is only one-third of the song. There’s still plenty of time for that hallmark dubstep sub-bass to come in, for better or worse.

The Face My Fears – EP will feature both an English and Japanese version of the game’s opening theme, “Face My Fears.” Additionally, it will have “Don’t Think Twice” and “Chikai,” making the EP four tracks in total for $3.99.

You can preorder the song starting at 9 pm PST/12 am EST on December 10, 2018 on iTunes. The expected release date of the Face My Fears – EP is January 18, 2019, over a week before Kingdom Hearts III will be released on January 29, 2019.

[Soure: Twitter]