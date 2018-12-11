The Outer Worlds Won’t Have Microtransactions, Obsidian Confirms

The Outer Worlds, Obsidian Entertainment’s newly-revealed RPG, will reportedly not contain any microtransactions. This is according to a recent Gamestar interview with Fallout series creator Tim Cain. In the interview, when asked specifically about microtransactions, Cain responded, “There are no microtransactions in the game. You buy it once and then enjoy it forever.”

Obsidian Entertainment isn’t pulling any punches with The Outer Worlds. The company established its track-record straight away in the reveal trailer, cementing itself as the original lord of Fallout. Now, it’s aiming to set The Outer Worlds apart from its contemporaries by assuring consumers they’re buying a game untainted by greasy calls to spend additional money after settling into the adventure.

We also got a some brand new The Outer Worlds screenshots, thanks to a Steam listing. You can find those screenshots in the gallery below. The listing also divulged some new game details.

Here are the key features, straight from Obsidian:

The player-driven story RPG: In keeping with the Obsidian tradition, how you approach The Outer Worlds is up to you. Your choices affect not only the way the story develops; but your character build, companion stories, and end game scenarios.

You can be flawed, in a good way: New to The Outer Worlds is the idea of flaws. A compelling hero is made by the flaws they carry with them. While playing The Outer Worlds, the game tracks your experience to find what you aren’t particularly good at. Keep getting attacked by Raptidons? Taking the Raptiphobia flaw gives you a debuff when confronting the vicious creatures, but rewards you with an additional character perk immediately. This optional approach to the game helps you build the character you want while exploring Halcyon.

Lead your companions: During your journey through the furthest colony, you will meet a host of characters who will want to join your crew. Armed with unique abilities, these companions all have their own missions, motivations, and ideals. It’s up to you to help them achieve their goals, or turn them to your own ends.

Explore the corporate colony: Halcyon is a colony at the edge of the galaxy owned and operated by a corporate board. They control everything… except for the alien monsters left behind when the terraforming of the colony’s two planets didn’t exactly go according to plan. Find your ship, build your crew, and explore the settlements, space stations, and other intriguing locations throughout Halcyon.

Lots of people might be massively excited about this one, so stay tuned for all of the latest updates on The Outer Worlds.