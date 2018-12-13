A Trio of New Dinos are Joining Jurassic World Evolution

Want to know what’s better than dinosaurs? More dinosaurs! A trio of ferocious creatures will be joining your ever-expanding theme park in Jurassic World Evolution. Some are vegetarians and others are meat-eaters, but you’ll never know what kind of excitement they’ll bring. In addition, a free update will bring new features to the park-building sim. The DLC is available now for the Xbox One and PC and will be “coming soon” to the PlayStation 4.

The Cretaceous Pack, believe it or not, brings three Cretaceous Era creatures into the fold. The Carcharodontosaurus is actually the largest carnivorous dinosaur, which will surely bring some spice to your park! The other two dinosaurs are thankfully a little less violent. The Dreadnoughts, an herbivore, is actually one of the largest animals in history. The final dinosaur is the Iguanodon, who was the star of Disney’s 2002 film Dinosaur. He’s also a massive one, and the ability to stand on two legs can make him even more fearsome. Thankfully, Iguanodons are also plant eaters.

If you want to know more about these impressive creatures, check out this overview trailer:

While the Cretaceous Pack is a premium add-on, there is a free update for all players. The update comes with a load of new content, including new Challenge Mode features for each island. There are also new additions to the Sandbox Mode, including the ability to change a dinosaur’s aggression. Changes are being made to Jurassic World Evolution’s UI with the intention to make management in the game easier. In addition, Challenge Mode will also be added to the Secrets of Dr. Wu add-on.

Jurassic World Evolution is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A release date for the add-on was not specified for the PlayStation 4 version, while the update is now live for all players.