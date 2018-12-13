Onimusha: Warlords Has an Energetic New Theme Song in Japan

While Onimusha: Warlords, the upcoming remake of the PlayStation 2 classic for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC is coming to North America on January 15, 2019, the Japanese release date is only days away. Ahead of the title’s December 20 release date, Capcom has released a new TV commercial for Onimusha: Warlords, which includes the game’s new Japanese “title song.” The song is called “Cleave ~Ittou Ryoudan~” and is performed by a rock band known as Rookiez is Punk’d.

You can check out the 30-second TV spot below, which features a brief clip of the song along with some footage of the remastered Onimusha: Warlords:

Along with the TV spot, Capcom also released a “gameplay primer” video, which is about 14 minutes long and includes information on the game’s updated controls and other gameplay features. According to Gematsu, the personalities hosting the video are Capcom’s official Onimusha ambassador Amatsuuni, and comedian Gorgeous. A samurai is also involved:

Onimusha: Warlords, which is being developed in part by the studio responsible for porting the Devil May Cry HD Collection to current-generation hardware, has a host of changes compared to the original PlayStation 2 release. It has updated visuals and widescreen support, of course, along with newly-recorded music and voice acting, a new control scheme option, a new easy mode, and more.

Rookiez is Punk’d has been active since 2006, and is perhaps best known internationally for various anime opening and ending songs. The band has had music featured in properties such as Bleach, Blue Exorcist, and Durarara!!. The Sun Also Rises is the band’s latest album, which released this past September.

[Source: Gematsu]