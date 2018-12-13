RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride Available Now With PSVR Support

The latest entry in the long-running RollerCoaster Tycoon series is now available exclusively on the PlayStation 4. RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride promises an incredibly immersive experience for fans as the series delves for the first time into virtual reality. That’s right! Be afraid, because now you can build and experience your own insane RollerCoaster Tycoon monstrosities first-hand with the PlayStation VR. Check out the campy new trailer above.

For the bravest among you—those of you who have strong, sturdy VR legs and aren’t prone to motion sickness—this is going to be the most intense PlayStation VR experience since WipEout Omega Collection’s VR mode. You’re going to feel your stomach lurch as you crest giant, metallic mountains and begin your descent. You’re going to feel your head swim as you dart through corkscrews and launch through loops. You’re going to puke on your dock as you whiz down sharply-angled spirals.

If you’re not one for building, you’ll be happy to know that RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride offers a sharing feature, so you can download other players’ creations right from the PlayStation Network. Do be careful, because people are going to go nuts with this thing.

Here, have some game features:

Freeform Coaster Builder: For the first time, players can experience a roller coaster builder optimized for console and PSVR allowing them to build any roller coaster they can imagine in minutes.

Single Player and Multiplayer: Play through the progression system and sandbox modes or challenge friends to a build and ride in a couch multiplayer party to compete for the title of “RCT Build Master.”

Stunning Environments: Explore and ride through the wild and hot desert of the Canyon for a daytime thrill-ride or the captivating skyline and streets of the City as you embark on your adventure at dusk.

Ride and Shoot: Shoot down the highest number of targets as you ride to reach the top of the leaderboards.

Realistic Physics: Experience a thrilling coaster adventure with realistic physics built into the game to make you feel adrenaline-pumping excitement.

Pre-Built Coasters: Jump straight into the immersive experience with pre-built coasters.

Social Features: Share your incredible roller coaster creations via PlayStationNetwork.

If you’ve yet to make the leap into VR, take the plunge! We think it’s more than worth it, and right now GameStop has some pretty attractive deals on PSVR bundles. If a virtual roller-coaster sounds too intense, don’t forget that you have a free Kingdom Hearts VR experience right around the corner.