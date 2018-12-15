Ace Combat 7 Will Require Approximately 50 Hours for 100% Completion, Doesn’t Support HDR

Bandai Namco has revealed that its upcoming combat flight simulator, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, will roughly require a time investment of 50 hours to complete. This includes exploration and flying all aircrafts.

During an interview with Wccftech, the developer was quizzed about the average time it’ll take for players to complete the single-player mode. Bandai Namco said that due to the nature of the game, players may go through a process of trial and error, which is hard to quantify.

“Adjusting the shaft of game level design and the length of gameplay time are decided based on the cycle of how you fail and retry missions,” the studio explained. “But, if an ace pilot plays without any mistakes, play time is more than 10 hours. If a player explores deeply and aims to complete all aircrafts, it is assumed to be around 50 hours.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bandai Namco revealed that Ace Combat 7 doesn’t support 4K or HDR as the studio “prioritized other elements,” including frame rate, based on developer judgment and community feedback. However, the game offers “better resolution” on the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X compared to standard consoles.

As far as the PS VR version is concerned, Ace Combat 7 comes with 60 frames-per-second.

Bandai Namco was also asked if it planned to remaster any of the older Ace Combat titles. The answer, unfortunately, was a “no.”

“There are a lot of things to consider when it comes to remastering – from an in-game perspective to a business perspective,” said the studio. “In order to satisfy what the players want from the remastered versions, there are a lot of aspects to improve in order to fit the newer platforms.”

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will release on January 18, 2019 for the PS4 and Xbox One. A PC release will follow in February.

[Source: Wccftech]