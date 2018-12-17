PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best Open-World Winner

Developers are constantly creating worlds for players to play in. The environment of a game is just as important as the characters, gameplay, and and narrative, being the container for everything that is taking place. If a game’s world doesn’t feel believable, immersion in a game’s experience will be broken. Open worlds are even hard to make feel completely alive, allowing the player to roam where the may and still encounter details and believability. A lot of games gave us open worlds to play in this year, but only one can be the best. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Open World in 2018.

Best Open World Game 2018 Winner

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the pinnacle of open-world games. It’s an impressive, living, breathing environment full of tiny details that give it more life than any open world that has come before it. Players have played for hundreds of hours and are still discovering new little things tucked away into the corners of the world. Red Dead Redemption 2 takes the life of an outlaw at the end of the Wild West and boils it out into an open-world experience that is unlike any other. Regardless of any other accolades that it may or may not earn in this year’s awards, it is highly deserving of the Best Open World award.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Red Dead Redemption 2

We’re finally seeing an award where the Reader’s Choice vote lines up with the PSLS staff. By an overwhelming majority, Red Dead Redemption 2 was also your favorite open world. You felt just as immersed as we did when we took Arthur Morgan on his adventures. Outlaws for life. Marvel’s Spider-Man took second with an expansive New York to swing through, while Assassin’s Creed Odyssey followed up in third.

