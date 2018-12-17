UK Sales Chart: Red Dead Redemption 2 Returns to the Top

Red Dead Redemption 2 may not have had a massive streak as number one on the UK physical sales chart, but the game is consistently on the top ten list. This week, Red Dead Redemption 2 finally reclaimed its number one spot after being number two for two weeks in a row. With the Red Dead Online open beta currently live, there’s more RDR2 content to sift through than ever before.

Unsurprisingly, FIFA 19 is still present on the list. It came in at number two, despite having released back in fall 2018. Both of Activision’s recent remakes are represented on the top ten, with Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy coming in at number six and ten, respectively. The popularity of both these titles bodes well for the next remake on the horizon, Resident Evil 2, releasing January 25, 2019.

In fact, Sony fared quite well, with Marvel’s Spider-Man coming in at number nine. With the game’s final batch of DLC releasing this week players can finally get the fullest Spider-Man experience, provided they have the season pass.

Below are the current top ten games on the UK sales chart, for the week ending on December 15, 2018.

1. Red Dead Redemption 2

2. FIFA 19

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

4. Super Smash Bros Ultimate

5. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

6. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

7. Battlefield V

8. Forza Horizon 4

9. Marvel’s Spider-Man

10. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

[Source: Gamesindustry.biz]