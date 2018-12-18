BioWare Producer Says Anthem ‘Shines’ When Playing With a Team

Anthem, like many other shared-world shooters of its kind, will give players the option to either play solo or with a squad. Yet, joining a team will apparently offer the best way to experience the upcoming title, according to BioWare Producer Thomas Singleton.

In an interview with Official PlayStation Magazine for the January 2019 issue, Singleton noted that BioWare’s development team really pushed “team dynamics” for Anthem. For those opting to play on their own, the overall experience may not feel as rewarding, he added.

Singleton shared the following statement with the publication,

This is launching a new IP for EA, for BioWare, and we’re super proud of it. We’re excited because we’re bringing connectivity and co-op environmental gameplay to the game along with great storytelling and that’s rarely done. We’re pushing team dynamics, that’s where the game really begins to sell. Where the product shines is playing as that squad, you’re working together as a unit to go and conquer various missions. If you want to play the experience solo that’s your option, it probably won’t be as rewarding, you won’t have that team dynamic. The game will scale based on whether you’re by yourself or playing with three other people.

Based on Singleton’s statement, it seems Anthem won’t punish players who venture into its world by their lonesome, as the game will scale accordingly. Still, fans may ponder what Singleton means by “pushing team dynamics.” Are combat situations designed with team-play in mind? Will enemies respond to squads differently than they do individual players? At present, it’s unclear. However, with Anthem’s release date drawing near, these questions and countless others are bound to be answered, especially since Electronic Arts has said that more from Anthem will be revealed following the holiday season.

For those interested in getting hands-on time with Anthem ahead of launch, a VIP demo will go live on January 25th for those who preorder or are EA Access or Origin subscribers. On February 1st, an open demo will be made available to everyone for a brief period of time.

Anthem will arrive early next year on February 22, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Official PlayStation Magazine via Wccftech]