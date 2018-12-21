Darksiders III Update Adds Classic Combat for Old Darksiders Fans

Darksiders III‘s second update adds a Classic Combat option for fans missing the feel of previous Darksiders games. Unlike the game’s “Default” option, the”Classic” option will allow Fury to interrupt her own attacks by dodging and use items instantly at any time. This will make Fury feel more agile, which is crucial when it comes to these fast, multi-attack enemies. No more running to a corner to heal!

While seemingly small, the improved ledge grab detection will improve the experience tremendously, especially in high-stakes exploration situations where falling creates a chore for the player. Vulgrim is now selling refills for Nephilim’s Respite. Having this additional healing item option will help offset the consequences of buying items in general, as each purchase increases an item’s price the next time you shop.

Lastly, a few of these updates help make the game a bit easier. For instance, a few more checkpoints have been added (please say one of them is outside the Sloth boss battle) and Havoc Form now does more damage.

Darksiders III was one of the most critically divisive games of 2018, with scores across reputable websites ranging from “poor” to “good.” The publisher, THQ Nordic, ultimately stood behind its product, but one of the most common complaints across reviews was the game’s technical issues. The first patch addressed a lot of the lag and this second patch takes things even further.

Below are the patch notes in their entirety. For our take on Darksiders III, be sure to read our review.

Improvements: Added new option for Combat. Upon loading a save or starting a new game, players will be prompted to choose between “Default” and “Classic” combat. “Classic” mode should feel more like previous Darksiders titles allowing Fury to dodge interrupt her attacks as well use items instantly. “Default” mode is the original combat mode for Darksiders III. The option can be changed at any point in gameplay options while playing. This has no other effects on difficulty or achievements.

Improved ledge grab detection on Fury so she can more consistently grab ledges.

Additional optimizations to help stuttering while streaming.

Added “Health Lurcher” item to Vulgrim that allows player to purchase refills for Nephilim’s Respite .

Added “Echo Mark” item to Vulgrim that allows player to refund their spent attribute points.

Added a few new checkpoints.

Raised the level cap to 200. Also, rebalanced leveling curve post level 80 as well as stat rewards.. Fixes: Fixes for random crashes

General performance improvements.

Fix for Force Coral where it wouldn’t break correctly. This will also fix previous saves with this issue.

Fix for some checkpoints that weren’t registering.

Cycling difficulty options while in game will not affect actual difficulty unless it is changed.

Fix for Abraxis Health bar showing up but he is missing. Balance Changes: Fury will no longer take damage while performing an Arcane Counters.

Havoc Form does more Damage.

Increased Havoc Generation on Obscurus Enhancement.

Increased Health and Damage amounts on Fortifier Enhancement.

Increased Health Regeneration on Leviathan Enhancement.

Increased Lurcher Reward from destroying breakables on Leviathan Enhancement.

Increased Chance to Spawn Wrath when killing an Enemy on Rage Enhancement.

[Source: Steam Community Page]