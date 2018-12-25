Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from PlayStation LifeStyle

From all of us here at PlayStation LifeStyle, we’d like to wish you a merry Christmas and the happiest of holidays as we make our way into the new year. It’s been an incredible year for all of us here, from my own move to becoming the site’s Editor-in-Chief, to bringing on some great and talented writers. And while Thanksgiving may have been last month, I would be remiss not to mention my thanks for all of you. We wouldn’t be anywhere without the passionate readers and PlayStation fans that come to the site, so thank you for your loyalty and continued patronage of the site, even through all of our ups and downs. We know the ads can sometimes get bad. We know you don’t always agree with what we have to say. But we’re happy to serve you PlayStation news and content daily.

This isn’t just for old readers though! To all of our brand new readers who just got a PS4 for Christmas, or perhaps discovered a new place to find PlayStation news, we hope that you have a most wonderful of holidays. Whether you spend it with family and friends, or if it’s a controller keeping you company (or best of all, controllers, family, and friends all gathered together), let it be a time of great cheer. We’ve got a lot of plans coming up in 2019. There are a whole bunch of rumors that Sony’s got some big things cooking for 2019. For a site called PlayStation LifeStyle, that offers us some exciting opportunities. You can bet that we’ll be hitting the ground running in January, but for now, we’re taking a well-earned break to tear apart some wrapping paper, eat sweet treats, and drink a whole lot of beer while watching our families flail around playing Beat Saber. POP/STARS is far too addicting not to play.

If you’re looking around for something to read today, don’t miss our full Game of the Year Awards lineup for 2018. We handed out awards in 29 categories, with some games taking home multiple honors. You can also check out what each PSLS staff member’s top 10 games of 2018 were. Hopefully that will give you some ideas of what to buy with that gift card or cash you just got.

Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and remember that the greatest gift a game can give you is to put a smile on your face. As long as you are having fun, that’s what it’s all about.