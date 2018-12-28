Here’s When You Can Order a Physical Copy of Iconoclasts for the PS4 and Vita

Publisher and distributor Limited Run Games is on a roll as of late, with yet another physical release of a beloved game on the way. It looks like a physical version of the action platformer Iconoclasts will be releasing soon. Limited Run Games announced via its official Twitter page that it will be distributing Iconoclasts for the PS4, PS Vita (#VitaLives), and Nintendo Switch. According to the tweet, it’s set for a release date of January 18, 2019.

Iconoclasts is a game developed by Joakim “Konjak” Sandberg, and it released to positive critical reception. The gameplay focuses on platforming, fighting enemies, exploration, and puzzle solving—all of that wonderful Metroidvania goodness. Impressively, the game was in development for eight years prior to its release earlier in 2018 and underwent numerous changes, including its name. Initially, it was called Ivory Springs, before Sandberg chose its current, more “iconic” name.

Currently, there is no price set for this physical release, but the Limited Run Games tweet did say to, “Stay tuned for more information!” It’s also unclear how many copies this release is limited to, but it’s safe to assume they won’t last long.

We’ll keep you updated with more information as it becomes available. It is especially good to hear news like this, considering Limited Run Games recently said it would have to put some Vita releases on hold.

[Source: Limited Run Games’ Official Twitter]