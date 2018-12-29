Capcom Offers Sneak Peek at Devil May Cry 5’s Live Action Cutscenes, Director Discusses Future Plans

Capcom has released a preview of Devil May Cry 5‘s premium live action cutscenes, which will be included in the game’s deluxe edition. Without further ado, check out the brief clip below:

#DMC5DevNotes 03 – Here’s a sneak peek at #DMC5‘s Premium Live Action Cutscenes, available with the Deluxe Edition. https://t.co/GSwbOtOnJH pic.twitter.com/OMrXrmMHpw — Devil May Cry 5 (@DevilMayCry) December 27, 2018

In addition to the sneak peek, Capcom revealed that when someone makes an online cameo in our game, their name will appear on the left side of the screen. Here’s how it’ll look:

#DMC5DevNotes 04 – When someone is appearing as an online Cameo in your game, they’ll be credited on the left side of the screen. Remember – if you can see them they can also see you! Now’s your chance to show off that Smokin’ Sexy Style! pic.twitter.com/kJsWFwdiy3 — Devil May Cry 5 (@DevilMayCry) December 28, 2018

In other Devil May Cry 5 news, director Hideaki Itsuno has said that he’s looking forward to players’ feedback and videos on social media when the game releases. During a year-end interview with 4Gamer, he revealed that he’ll be preparing for his next title after April 2019, following the release of Devil May Cry 5‘s Bloody Palace mode.

Itsuno said (translation via Gematsu):

Soon we will complete Devil May Cry 5, the first numbered title in the series in 11 years. I’m putting everything I have into it and am looking forward to everyone’s feedback. Unlike previous entries, the hurdles of sharing videos and the like have lowered, so I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone’s superplay videos on social media. After its release on March 8, and after checking the free update coming in April, I’m going to refresh and prepare for my next title. I hope to work hard so that my next title meets everyone’s expectations, and so that I can announce it as soon as possible.

Devil May Cry 5 will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: 4Gamer via Gematsu]