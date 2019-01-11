The Dark Souls Trilogy is Officially Getting a European Release

After some retail listings were discovered on a couple of different Amazon branches, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have officially confirmed that the Dark Souls Trilogy is coming to Europe. The collection will release on March 1, 2019. Let’s all praise the sun together now.

At long last, it will arrive in those transitory lands. Dark Souls Trilogy, available in the EU, March 1, 2019. #DarkSoulsRemastered #DarkSouls2 #DarkSouls3 pic.twitter.com/KF1gOkffNZ — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 11, 2019

Just like the North American and Asian releases, the European Dark Souls trilogy comes with the Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, and Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition, and the associated DLC. It doesn’t look like it comes with the steelbook case that the other releases came with, however. Even without the fancy case, it is a cheaper alternative to buying the three games separately.

When the Dark Souls Trilogy was first announced, a European release was curiously left out, even though Dark Souls: Remastered was available to purchase separately. There’s still no word on why exactly the European release took so long, but either way, European players can finally get their hands on this collection.

March 2019 is suddenly looking a lot more crowded for FromSoftware fans. The famed developer is releasing its newest game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at the end of the month. While similar to the Dark Souls games, it also features many key differences, like the ability to pause.

The Dark Souls Trilogy will release on March 1, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Will you be picking this up? Let us know!