Report: Verizon Testing Cloud Gaming Service, Library Screenshots Show PS4 Exclusives

Credit: The Verge

A report by The Verge claims that American telecommunications giant, Verizon, is testing a Netflix-style cloud gaming service, which is already up and running on the Nvidia Shield.

According to company documents obtained by the website, the alpha test will soon make its way to Android, and Verizon has been attracting participants with a $150 Amazon gift card. Testers are being given a login, a free Nvidia Shield, and Xbox One controller.

Verizon Gaming’s library reportedly includes 135 games at present. Interestingly, screenshots obtained by The Verge show a number of AAA games including PlayStation exclusives like God of War, Detroit: Become Human, and Knack. However, the website suggests that these images may be placeholders.

Credit: The Verge

The Verge also got a hold of emails that Verizon apparently sent to participants.

“This trial is primarily focused on performance,” the company wrote. “At a later date, when we advance the product, our library will consist of most or all of the top games you are familiar with – but at this early stage we’re working on the engine and its parts.”

The Verge’s report is supplemented by a list of Verizon employment opportunities published in November 2018. The company was specifically looking to fill the following positions, all of which had multiple vacancies in various locations:

Product Manager – 5G Mobile Gaming

Product Manager – Cloud Gaming

Product Manager – Video Game Producer

Senior Product Manager – Gaming

According to The Verge, Verizon Gaming’s initial test run will conclude by the end of January 2019.

Verizon has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of its cloud gaming platform.

[Source: The Verge]